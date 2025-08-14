Fortnite Leak Reveals Lightning Charged Weapon That Will Make You Thor

Fortnite’s loot pool has undergone significant changes over the past seven years. Over the course of six Battle Royale chapters, Epic has released such dynamic weapons and items that have gained immense popularity.

Whether it was the infamous Boogie Bomb or weapons like the most recent Leadspitter 3000, the variety and abilities have always brought more fun to the gameplay. Now, as Epic has introduced several new weapons in Chapter 6 Season 4, exotic weapons are the ones that players can’t stop raving about.

These weapons are often enhanced versions of the base weapons available this season and add elemental factors to their damage. For instance, the Eradicator Marksman Wrecker Revolver has a higher hip fire rate and headshot multiplier than the standard variant. Now, an exotic version of the Sweeper Shotgun has been leaked, and it will bring the lightning of Thor to its abilities.

Fortnite Leak Suggests Upcoming Exotic Sweeper Shotgun Will Have Elemental Powers

According to Fortnite leaks by iFireMonkey, an Exotic version of the Sweeper Shotgun exists in the files, but it’s currently unfinished. It will carry improved stats from the standard variant and will add an elemental lightning effect to it when fired.

To be precise, the leak suggests that shooting the Exotic Sweeper Shotgun would cause a Lightning Chain Effect, which would deal damage to nearby enemies that the lightning bounces to. While that’s how most elemental guns in Fortnite’s abandoned Save The World work, bringing that to Battle Royale is a bold move.

Players who are already in love with Shotguns this season weighed in to talk about the leaked shotgun, where one made a Helldivers reference, “ARC-3 ARC THROWER!? We have to get a Helldivers collab when this drops.”

Another user chimed in, “I want them to buff the normal sweeper so bad”, demanding a damage increase and stats of the standard Sweeper Shotgun variants.

What do you think about the leaked exotic weapon? Do you think having it in the current loot pool would be fun? Let us know in the comments!