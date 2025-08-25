Fortnite Festival Season 10 Patch Notes: Gorillaz Skins, New Main Stage, Music Pass, and More

Fortnite Festival, a rhythm-based game mode within Epic Games’ Battle Royale, has flourished on iconic crossovers, attracting global music superstars such as Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Metallica, and more as featured artists for its past seasons. These collaborations have brought in exclusive skins, emotes, and Jam Tracks, all of which contribute immensely to its interactive gameplay.

Each season brings new artists, cosmetics, and quality-of-life changes, keeping the community entertained. Now, after much anticipation, a tenth season has arrived, promising another amazing season, headlined by the iconic virtual band Gorillaz. Here are the full patch notes for the new Festival season.

Fortnite Festival Season 10 Downtime Details

Fortnite Festival Season 10, headlined by Gorillaz, will begin on August 26, 2025, following a scheduled server shutdown. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the maintenance, which begins at 1 AM PDT (4 AM EDT/9 AM BST).

According to previous updates, the downtime is scheduled to span two to four hours, with servers likely back online by 5 AM PDT (8 AM EDT/1 PM BST). Players should keep an eye on Epic Games’ official status site for real-time updates, as unexpected issues may cause the downtime to last longer.

Fortnite Festival Season 10 Full Patch Notes

Gorillaz — the biggest virtual band in the world — has crossed over and crash-landed into a whole new universe! With their colorful backstory and groundbreaking musical ways, they’re ready to put on a show.

Band members Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals are the Icons of Fortnite Festival Season 10. Watch out for this dream line-up making their Festival debut on August 26.

New Main Stage

From Plastic Beach to the concrete jungle. Hit the new Main Stage, complete with towering buildings, a street train, and enough graffiti to make this band feel right at home.

Game Improvements

Game improvements, coming up! Here are the changes happening to Festival on August 26:

Adding “Good” notes so that it’s clearer in the UI when you’re just short of “Perfect.” (Hitting a note slightly too early or slightly too late.) You’ll have the option to disable the “Good” visual feedback in the settings. (Settings > Game > Festival)

Adjusting the design of lift notes so that it’s easier to tell when to press and when to let go. You’ll have the option to disable this new design (“Lift Notes Connectors”) in the settings. (Settings > Game > Festival)

In the Main Stage Music Library, you’ll be able to sort by Song Duration or Song Intensity.

You’ll be able to strum during the tune-up process, making it easier to test and calibrate your guitar controller.

The Noodle & 2D Skins Arrive in Item Shop

With a combat background that’d make her a natural fit for Battle Royale, phenom Noodle is Gorillaz’ lead guitarist. And lead vocalist, the peace-loving 2D is Gorillaz’ official frontman. Get their Outfits and accessories with the Noodle & 2D Bundle in the Fortnite Shop.

Noodle Items

Noodle Outfit: Gorillaz guitarist. Trained assassin. Possible cyborg. (Toggle her mask on or off in the Locker!

Noodle’s Case Back Bling: A must for all sonic assassins.

DARE Emote: DARE to move like Noodle. (Choreographed to Gorillaz’ “DARE” and plays part of the song!)

Noodle’s Axe Guitar: Prepare your ears

2D Items

2D Outfit: Gorillaz singer. Dislikes conflict. Prefers satsumas. (Toggle his sunglasses on or off in the Locker!

2D’s Megaphone Back Bling: Speak truth to power. Or just yell into the void.

Gorillaz Camo Wrap: Join the camo club.

2D’s Mic: “Testing. 1… um… er… 3?”

The Noodle & 2D Bundle, in the Shop ‘til the end of Season 10, will also include the “DARE” Jam Track and Bonesy Balloons Contrail. All items in the bundle will be available individually too!

Also in the Shop for all of Season 10, the future is coming on with the “Clint Eastwood” Jam Track.

Get Two Outfits in the Season 10 Music Pass

The Season 10 Music Pass has not one, but TWO Outfits as premium rewards. Unlock free and premium rewards in the Music Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite experience, not just Festival. To claim the premium rewards as you earn XP, purchase the Pass for only 1,400 V-Bucks or access it with Fortnite Crew.

One of the quickest rewards to unlock is Russel Hobbs. Auto-unlock the Russel Outfit just by purchasing the Pass or accessing it with Fortnite Crew!

After unlocking Russel, continue (drum) rollin’ along for the premium One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling that’s got your back and the beat. Keep the tempo going with the premium Russel’s Drums.

Fitting for the band’s self-proclaimed frontman, the glorious end reward in the Pass is Murdoc Niccals. On your way to unlocking this premium reward, unlock the premium Murdoc’s Cape Back Bling and cloak yourself in chaos. (Dry-clean only.) Also, unlock the premium Murdoc’s Bass!

And at last, the Murdoc Outfit awaits. Feel melancholy when you reach a Music Pass’ conclusion? Towards the end of the Season 10 Music Pass, you’ll also unlock Gorillaz’ “On Melancholy Hill” Jam Track!

There are premium Jam Tracks from other artists as well:

MXZI – “MONTAGEM TOMADA”

Hanumankind – “Run It Up”

Stone Temple Pilots – “Interstate Love Song”

Other Music Pass Rewards

Don’t plan on getting the Pass? There’s still lots of rewards in the Pass you can claim for free!

If you’re one to hold a grudge, the Grzzly Keys Keytar is waiting to be unlocked. Add a little flair with the Brite Show Aura, then bring it back to earth with the Junkit Drums.

The Music Pass will also have free Jam Tracks:

Epic Games – “End of the Earth”

Epic Games – “Pick It Up (Remix)”

Epic Games – “Chyld of Dawn”

Epic Games – “Come Alive”

The items mentioned above are just some of the free and premium rewards. As a reminder, Music Pass rewards are not exclusive to the Pass, as they may become purchasable in the Shop at a later date!

But yeah, we’re almost at the TENTH Season of Fortnite Festival. Thanks for keeping the beat going strong since 2023! To mark the occasion, the Music Pass after Season 10 will be a celebration of Fortnite Festival — putting a special focus on Fortnite-original rewards and awesome music.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, look out for the Fortnite Festival at Gorillaz’ House of Kong Exhibition at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, London. Open from August 8 to September 3, 2025, it’s “an exhibition like no other” according to Murdoc.