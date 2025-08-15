Fortnite Is About to Get Spooky with Scooby Doo This Halloween

Fortnite has introduced numerous collaborations over the years, where pop culture icons like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, and Family Guy have been some of the most beloved ones by fans. These crossovers usually coincide with a new seasonal release or an annual in-game event that increases excitement.

With the latest Chapter 6 Season 4, Power Rangers have landed on the island as loopers work towards squashing bugs with a revamped loot pool and an incoming Megazord mythic item in the next update. However, excitement looms towards Fortnitemares 2025, which is the next big update for the Battle Royale title.

While several leaks surrounding the annual Halloween festivities have already been leaked, such as a Jason Voorhees collab as well as a new game mode, another Fortnitemares leak is something that fans have always wanted, and it’s none other than the beloved member of the Mystery Machine crew, Scooby Doo, and his best pal, Shaggy.

Fortnite Leaks Hint at Scooby Doo Crossover Coming for Fortnitemares 2025

Fortnite insider SamLeakss has revealed in their latest X post that the next big collab coming to Fortnite Battle Royale will be with Scooby Doo. The supposed leak comes from the same insider who leaked the Jason Voorhees skin and items coming to BR mode.

Furthermore, the leaks also claim that at first, the Scooby Doo crossover will only bring Shaggy as a cosmetic skin with different styles and an NPC on the island. So, if you’re thinking you’ll get the entire Mystery Machine crew in the game, you may have to wait a little longer.

Still, fans are also expecting Epic to release a Mystery Machine SUV cosmetic skin that players will be able to purchase from the Item Shop; however, those who know, a similar vehicle already exists in Rocket League. So those who already own it in Psyonix’s soccer title will automatically have it transferred to their Fortnite locker.

While all this info is still a speculative leak by the insiders, we’ll get more info through official channels as we get closer to the annual Halloween festivities. However, when it comes to the ongoing Battle Royale season, do make sure to check out the latest weapon nerfs and buffs that Epic has introduced to keep the meta balanced.