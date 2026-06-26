Fortnite Galaxy Hour Start Time and Countdown Timer

Epic Games has officially confirmed that the Fortnite Galaxy Hours will be landing in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 soon. Part of the ongoing Gone Wild summer event, this special power hour will grant you a massive advantage for completing your Fortnite Sprite collection. To make sure you don’t miss a single minute of this event, here is a breakdown of when the Galaxy Hour will start around the world.

Fortnite Galaxy Hour 1 Countdown Timer

Fortnite Galaxy Hour 1 begins in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Galaxy Hour 1 is now live!

According to the official Epic Games blog, the Fortnite Galaxy Hour will begin on June 27, 2026, at 2 PM ET and will last until 4 PM ET. This means that players will have 2 hours with this unique event, providing a prime daylight window to drop in. While the Fortnite Sprite Hours were initially only 60 minutes, Epic has since extended them to two hours to provide players with more time and an increased Galaxy Sprite chance.

That said, if you want to stay up to date with how long until the Galaxy Hour begins, you can track the handy countdown timer above.

Fortnite Galaxy Hour 2 Countdown Timer

Just like Fortnite Galaxy Hour 1, we have attached a countdown timer for the second session below for your convenience.

Fortnite Galaxy Hour 2 begins in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Galaxy Hour 2 is now live!

For players who miss out on the first Fortnite Galaxy Hour or simply want another round of increased rare Sprite chances, Epic Games will be organizing a second round. This is just like the Fortnite Gummy Sprite Hour that preceded this weekend’s event. The second session of the Fortnite Galaxy Hour will take place on June 26, 2026, at 9 PM ET and last until 11 PM ET. This session will feature the same gameplay changes as the first run, with only a change in timings.

Fortnite Galaxy Hour Gameplay Changes

The Galaxy Hour will completely alter the Sprite flow in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. When the event begins, players will experience the following gameplay modifiers:

Increased Galaxy Sprite Chances : More Galaxy Sprite variants will appear with an increased spawn frequency across the Chapter 7 Season 3 map.

: More Galaxy Sprite variants will appear with an increased spawn frequency across the Chapter 7 Season 3 map. Starting Loadout : All players start with a Firework Flare Gun and a Self-Revive Device.

: All players start with a Firework Flare Gun and a Self-Revive Device. Every Fishing Spot Turns Golden : All active fishing spots on the Island will be converted to Golden Fishing Spots, giving players a ton of chances for more powerful loot.

: All active fishing spots on the Island will be converted to Golden Fishing Spots, giving players a ton of chances for more powerful loot. Boosted Campfire Healing: Campfire healing rates will receive a massive increase, allowing players to heal and get back into the fight quicker.

Image Credit: Epic Games

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy Hour. Will you be trying your luck at finding some of the rarest Sprites in Fortnite with this new Galaxy Power Hour? Tell us in the comments below!