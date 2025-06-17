Fortnite Announces Blitz Royale: A Fast-Paced Mobile First Rogue-Like

Epic Games is pushing hard into the mobile market. On June 16, 2025, Fortnite Blitz Royale was announced through the official Fortnite X account. The mode will bring a new “Made for Mobile” game mode to players and roll out globally on June 18, 2025. The announcement post has already crossed 75,000 views in under an hour. It highlights that Blitz Royale is a new take on Fortnite’s core Battle Royale format. However, matches will now be faster and last only about five minutes.

What is Fortnite Blitz Royale?

According to the official X post, Fortnite Blitz Royale is designed as a rogue-like experience crafted for mobile. While the mode will also be available on PC and consoles with full cross-play, its mechanics and design will focus on optimizing gameplay for touch controls. The short five-minute match length also suits on-the-go mobile gaming sessions.

Though details on how the rogue-like elements will work remain unclear, this genre usually adds unique match variations and randomized elements to each session. We can expect a fast battle royale with fun features in this new Fortnite game mode. Known leaker @HYPEX hints that Fortnite Blitz Royale will have some weekly events with collab items. So, if you are a fan of Dragon Ball Mythics, it might be back.

Epic’s push comes after Fortnite successfully returned to the U.S. and other regions on mobile platforms in 2025, following the resolution of its legal battle with Apple. With mobile esports growing fast, this move positions Fortnite to stay competitive with other big names entering the mobile space, like Valorant Mobile.

With Fortnite Blitz Royale announced just days ahead of the June 18 release date, players across all platforms will soon get to try this new fast-paced mode. The smart cross-play design could also help attract PC and console players to check out the mobile version, further growing Fortnite’s mobile audience.

So, what do you think of the new Blitz Royale game mode? Are you jumping with your friends in this new rogue-like mobile experience? Do tell us in the comments.