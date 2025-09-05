Fortnite Drops Special FNCS Globals Hotfix with Double XP Weekend and Weapon Unvaults

As Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 approaches the highly anticipated FNCS Global Championship 2025, Epic Games has released key hotfixes to improve the competitive scene. Recent upgrades have changed the Battle Royale meta, with a notable hotfix that nerfs the powerful Wrecker Revolver and mobility-focused medallions while buffing the Leadspitter 3000’s recoil and damage for more balanced play.

Another patch changed the O.X.R. Rank mechanics, raising points for Banner Captures (250 to 400) and Hot Drop Drones (15 to 80), while decreasing Duos’ rank requirements to promote aggressive playstyles. Now, right on the day before Globals, another secret hotfix has dropped, and Epic has made some big changes to the BR loot pool and more game modes, even bringing a double XP weekend.

Fortnite FNCS Hotfix Brings Double XP Weekend and Iconic Legendary Pump Shotgun

Fortnite has deployed a secret hotfix ahead of FNCS Globals 2025, taking place this weekend in Lyon, France, where the best pros from all over the world will compete against one another. To begin with, the hotfix brings Double XP Weekend starting now until September 8 where players will earn twice the XP in each game mode.

The hotfix also unvaulted the following weapons in Battle Royale and Zero Build lobbies:

Lawless Accelerant Holo Twister AR

Double Trouble

Legendary Pump Shotgun

Boom Bow

Grapple Glove

Holo Twister Assault Rifle

Coming to Reload, Rare Chests now spawn 100% which means you’ll get higher rarity weapons in every match than the Common and Uncommon loot. The update also brings a Skill Shot loot event, which means you’re more likely to find more Marksman Rifles and Snipers in those chests to use during a match.

Finally, Blitz brings Golden Llamas to the island in every match and a starting Mythic Melee weapon to use for each player. This means you may spawn with the Ageless Champion’s Shockwave Hammer or even the Mythic Typhoon Blade in a Blitz match.

Are you excited for FNCS Globals this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!