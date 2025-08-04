Fortnite Dance Horse Has the Entire Community Confused and Vibing at the Same Time

TikTok’s absurd trends have swept the internet time and time again, with Fortnite’s renowned dancing emotes generating many of the platform’s most viral moments. The emotes from the battle royale game have turned TikTok into a wild arena for gaming-inspired creativity. For instance, the Floss became a cultural phenomenon, appearing in schoolyards and viral films.

The Default Dance’s unique simplicity drew TikTok’s attention, inspiring innumerable recreations and memes. These Fortnite-inspired dances have evolved into a universal language of self-expression, transforming gamers into online performers. Now, another absurd trend called Fortnite Dance Horse is taking over, and frankly, we don’t even know what to think about it. You might be wondering if it’s an emote, a new skin, or even a Jam Track, but no, it is neither.

Fortnite Dance Is Now a Literal Horse, and the Internet Is Losing It

Yes, you read that right! Fortnite Dance is the name of a real racehorse in the USA, and players are confused about the hype around it, but we all know how absurd Fortnite trends can be. Fortnite Dance, a gray or roan gelding bred in Kentucky in 2016, gained virality not just for his racing record, but also for his unusual moniker, which was inspired by Epic’s Battle Royale title.

He was sired by Jose Silva Jr. of Liaison and raced from 2018 to 2020 at courses including Canterbury Park, Del Mar, Santa Anita, and Turf Paradise, among others. While he did win races, his racing record was not the main reason for his reputation. Instead, his name, which evokes the immensely famous Fortnite dancing emotes, ignited a social media trend.

The horse’s name appealed to younger audiences familiar with Fortnite’s cultural phenomenon, resulting in viral posts on social media. While the gelding had a short racing career, his name generated a small but thriving meme culture, notably among Uma Musume: Pretty Derby fans.

This Japanese multimedia series, which features anthropomorphized racehorses as horse girls, prompted fans to create viral clips that combine Fortnite Dance races with Uma Musume’s lively soundtrack, particularly the popular Umapyoi Densetsu. These meme videos comically contrast Fortnite Dance’s real-world races with the joyful, idol-pop atmosphere of Uma Musume’s OST.

So, did you really think Fortnite Dance was a skin or an emote in existence? Sadly, for now, you’ll only need to rely on Fabio Sparklemane being the only horse skin in Fortnite. Tell us in the comments if you were also confused about this trend.