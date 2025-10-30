Fortnite Chief All but Confirms Zero Shards Are Returning to Simpsons Season

Each time a new Fortnite season rolls around, Epic usually remains tight-lipped for 48 hours before the seasonal release. However, it’s the data miners and content creators who are known to tease the upcoming season with new info and leaks, which keep the anticipation among fans high.

While the leaks and unofficial info aren’t always reliable, fans turn to Epic’s co-founder Mark Rein to drop a subtle hint, just days before the seasonal release. Think of it as a ritual – Mark drops his word of the season around 3-4 days before a new season drops, and then fans connect the dots around that word about the season’s theme.

As players are already aware this time around, that the next season will be themed around The Simpsons, Mark has once again dropped his word for the season, which hints at a greater lore. Here’s what it means.

Epic Co-Founder Mark Rein Hints at Zero Shard Return in His Word for Upcoming Season

Epic co-founder Mark Rein has finally dropped his word for Fortnite Chapter 6 Mini Season 2, which is “Shard-a-ma-jig.” When put together, the word sounds like “Shard Magic”, something OG players are well aware of.

Image Credit: X / Mark Rein / Epic Games

In Fortnite’s lore, Zero Point has been the central focus in almost every storyline. It is the island’s source of energy and life that has been at stake numerous times. Villains like Galactus, the Cube Queen, and even The Herald have been after the said entity and even destroyed it in shards that caused the Marvel Zero War to take place.

The Zero Shard possesses a small fraction of The Zero Point’s power that Marvel heroes prevented from getting into the hands of Galactus or Doctor Doom, and were quite successful at it. However, fast forward to now, the Zero Shard’s whereabouts are unknown.

But seeing Mark quote the Shard once again, players quickly identified Homer Simpson’s remote control in the upcoming season’s leaked key art, and it has Zero Shards embedded on it. As per player theories, the remote itself could be Homer’s mythic item in Fortnite, which would either summon a junk rift-style item when used or could teleport the player instantly wherever they point it at.

While all of this info is pure speculation, it’s quite clear that Homer Simpson, given his reputation as TV’s most accident-prone dad, may as well wipe out the entire Fortnite reality with the Zero Shard. More info on the Zero Shard is expected to be seen in the upcoming live event which will lead players to the next season.

Are you looking forward to the next Fortnite season? Let us know in the comments below!