Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

May the 2nd be with you. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is just a few days away, and it brings the Star Wars theme back to the island. After a chaotic, GTA-style and crime-infused ‘Lawless’ ending, the ‘Galactic Battle’ will arrive in Fortnite. But the question is, when does it happen? Keep reading as we reveal the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 start date and time with everything new that is coming. To help you out even more, we’ve attached a countdown timer for the Fortnite Galactic Battle update. So with that, let’s cruise.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Galactic Battle update maintenance is set to begin on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT. That’s when the update will drop and Fortnite will go offline for a while. Based on past seasonal updates, we expect the servers to be back up about 4 hours after the download becomes available.

This means you should be able to jump into the new season after May 2, 2025, at 3:00 AM PT. Having trouble with the time conversion? Don’t worry, here’s a list of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 launch times for a few major regions:

US (East) : 6:00 AM ET on May 2

: 6:00 AM ET on May 2 Brazil : 8:00 AM BRT on May 2

: 8:00 AM BRT on May 2 Europe : 12:00 PM CET on May 2

: 12:00 PM CET on May 2 Russia : 2:00 PM MSK on May 2

: 2:00 PM MSK on May 2 India : 3:30 PM IST on May 2

: 3:30 PM IST on May 2 China : 7:00 PM CST on May 2

: 7:00 PM CST on May 2 Japan : 8:00 PM JST on May 2

: 8:00 PM JST on May 2 Australia : 10:00 PM AEST on May 2

: 10:00 PM AEST on May 2 New Zealand: 12:00 AM NZDT on May 3

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Countdown Timer

Ready to hop on the hype train with us? Here’s a countdown timer for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Galactic Battle! Join us as we tick down the moments until the Star Wars update goes live.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Starts in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Fortnite Galactic Battle is Now Live!

What’s New in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is bringing a full-blown Star Wars takeover to the island. The Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass is packed with new skins, including Poe Dameron, General Grievous, and Emperor Palpatine. Even the fan-theory-inspired Darth Jar Jar Binks could be a part of it.​

The Chapter 6 Season 3 map has been overhauled with Star Wars-themed POIs like the First Order Base, Resistance Base, Exotic Enclave (inspired by Mos Eisley), and Vader Samurai’s Solitude. Classic locations like Demon’s Dojo and Whiffy Wharf have been replaced to make room for these new zones.​

Image Credit: Epic Games

While the vehicles are still under the veil, some rumors suggest a full-blown Star Wars Battle Royale. This means players can now pilot X-Wings and TIE Fighters, adding aerial combat to the mix, and wield lightsabers and Force powers like Force Lightning for the first time. The season will also introduce new NPCs and Star Wars-themed quests, offering unique rewards and challenges.​

Fortnite already shared that the season will have weekly content. Meaning, the entire season is a five-week Star Wars event, culminating in a live finale called “Death Star Sabotage,” scheduled for June 7. A leak already revealed the Death Star in Fortnite. Whether you’re a Fortnite veteran or a Star Wars fan, this season offers a galaxy of content to explore.

How excited are you about Star Wars making its return to the Fortnite island? Do tell us in the comments below.