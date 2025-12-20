Fortnite Brings Back Two Rarest Skins in an Already Sweaty Winterfest Grind

Fortnite undoubtedly has one of the most coveted catalogues of cosmetics in live-service gaming history. From rare skins to emotes, players see them not only as cosmetics but also as a sign of prestige and experience with the game over the years. This has allowed the game to build an ecosystem where rare skins reign supreme, and players are always on the lookout for them.

With Winterfest 2025 in full swing, Epic Games has brought a ton of new cosmetics to Fortnite Chapter 7. In addition to new skins, players expect to see some of the classic festive skins return to the item shop. This is perfectly captured with features like the Winterfest lodge and free cosmetics, which make this a time of surprises for players.

For the biggest surprise of this year’s Winterfest, Epic Games has brought back what stand as two of the rarest skins in Fortnite history. Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper, skins introduced in Chapter 1 Season 1 of the game. They are now available for players to acquire in Fortnite Chapter 7. However, the return of these skins has sparked mixed reactions from the community, despite their immensely rare status in the game.

Fortnite Brings Back Rare Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper Skins in Classic Fashion

As of the 39.11 update, players can now log into the game and head to the Fortnite Item Shop. Here, scrolling through the sections will lead you to the OG Season Shop. Here, players will find the Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper skins. Their accompanying, equally iconic, Raider’s Revenge pickaxe and Aerial Assault One gliders are also listed.

Image Credit: Epic Games

In a recent community post from Epic Games, it clearly reads “The OG Season Shop and Renegade Raider return for the most winterful time of the year! Featuring items originally available in Battle Royale Chapter 1 Season 1, the OG Season Shop includes the Renegade Raider Outfit, Aerial Assault Trooper Outfit, the Raider’s Revenge Pickaxe, and Aerial Assault One Glider.”

Despite the heavy grind involved, this might be huge news for a lot of players. However, there is also disappointment among players after the announcement. One such player wrote, “Man, they had the perfect chance to give us The Ice King or a remixed skin.” Meanwhile, another player stated, “So it’s the new yearly tradition.” Another player chimed in, “They’re acting like we wanted this.”

I don’t think that every rare skin in Fortnite should have layers of exclusivity. However, Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Troopers have become part of the game’s core identity. A huge part of it relates to how rare they are. Epic Games bringing these skins back to the game, not only once but twice now, does take away from what these skins have signified in the game for a very long time. At least, you still have to really grind the game to have a chance at unlocking these skins before they leave the Fortnite Item Shop on January 31 at 7 PM ET.

What do you think about these rare Fortnite skins returning to the game? Tell us in the comments below!