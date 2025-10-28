Mark Your Calendars! First 5 Minutes Of Stranger Things Season 5 Will Be Relased On November 6

Stranger Things Season 5 is inching toward its official release at a very fast pace. While fans are eagerly waiting for the first trailer to drop, we finally have some good news. After a series of virtual recap parties for the previous seasons of Stranger Things, Netflix has now decided to show us the first five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5 before it officially debuts.

Tudum: Stranger Things Season 5 Early Sneak Peek on November 6

Image Credit: Upside Down Pictures (via X/@Stranger_Things)

Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in three parts. The first installment, featuring four episodes, will be released on November 26, the second one, consisting of three episodes, will be released on December 25, and the finale will come out on December 31, 2025. Fans were curious after knowing that they would get to watch the final season of their beloved television series in bits and pieces. Now, Netflix Tudum reveals that the first five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5 will debut on November 6, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET.

”You’re invited to join fellow fans at the ultimate Stranger Things 5 premiere virtual watch party. Live from the red carpet, it will be our greatest adventure yet — a livestream packed with cast interviews, surprise appearances, a sneak peek at the new season and more.”- Netflix Tudum

Netflix Tudum has also started a countdown timer for the event. Well, to make things clearer, before leading us to the first five minutes of the TV series, we will get to experience some interactive polls that will give us a chance to share our theories with the fandom worldwide.

”Before the sneak peek at Stranger Things 5, we’ll take a look inside the premiere event with interactive games, polls, and more. And remember, don’t be shy in the chat — keep the emojis and fan theories coming.”

Following that, there will be cast interviews straight from the red carpet, and then finally, we’ll get a look at the early events of the finale.

This isn’t the first time that Netflix has called up fans for a watch party. If you remember, the streaming service gave us the opportunity to watch the first eight minutes of Stranger Things Season 4 ahead of its official premiere. It has also given a similar experience to fans of several projects previously. Some of the notable ones are The Witcher Season 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Castlevania Season 4.

So, Netflix uses this pattern to attract the attention of the audience, and it wants nothing different for the Stranger Things’ finale. So, aren’t you excited for the global event? Well, if yes, you can check out the countdown timer that we have provided below:

So, are you excited to watch the first five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5. While it will be the last season and we expect to see a massive showdown between the Hawkins Gang and Vecna, sadly, there will also be some deaths for us to bear. Check out our Stranger Things Season 5 death predictor to see who are more likely to die.