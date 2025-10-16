Home > News > Stranger Things Season 5 to Have a Timeskip of 18 Months, Confirms Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things Season 5 to Have a Timeskip of 18 Months, Confirms Duffer Brothers

Aparna Ukil
Hawkins Gang in Stranger Things
Image Credit: Upside Down Pictures (via X/@Stranger_Things)
In Short
  • Duffer Brothers have teased major updates on Stranger Things Season 5 in a recent interview.
  • The final episode will be 2 hours long, bringing everything to an end that started in 2016.
  • The fifth season will see an 18-month time jump from Season 4.

Stranger Things is returning soon with Season 5 to take us back to Hawkins. From emotional reunions to apocalyptic stakes, it will certainly be the final eight episodes we have been waiting so desperately for. While Duffer Brothers kept most of the plot details under wraps, they recently teased some significant updates on the final installment of our beloved science fiction series. Here’s all you need to know.

Stranger Things Season 5 to Have a Tear-Jerking Ending

Will Buyers in Stranger Things
Image Credit: Upside Down Pictures (via X/@Stranger_Things)

Speaking to Variety, the Duffer Brothers revealed that Stranger Things Season 5 will deliver the most satisfying ending. It will feature the climactic eight episodes that will finish everything; in short, it will be a complete story. Be it the Mind Flayers, Demogorgons, Hawkins, our beloved characters, Vecna, and the Upside Down, of course.

There will be 21 main actors who will appear in most episodes of Stranger Things Season 5. We will also be treated to a significant time jump of 18 months from where the series left off in the fourth season. Also, we finally have an answer now on why the final episode will be released separately on December 31; well, it’s because it will be 2 hours long. So, basically, you can say it will be a movie-length episode.

When teasing the updates mentioned above, Ross and Matt Duffer also revealed that it will be both thrilling and emotional. They say the actors who have been part of this journey since the beginning have spent at least half of their lives in the show. So, it will be a very hard moment for them to bid goodbye to their co-actors and the characters they played.

Not only them, but the actors, including Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Buyers, also revealed that he couldn’t control his tears after filming the final scene. So, when the actors and the creators are hinting at the tear-jerking conclusion, do not forget to keep a box full of tissues when you start Stranger Things Season 5.

Aparna Ukil

