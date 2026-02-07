Home > News > Dress to Impress Valentines Day Update Patch Notes (2026)

Dress to Impress Valentines Day Update Patch Notes (2026)

Dress to Impress Valentines Update Day Patch Notes (2026)

Valentine’s Day has landed, and DTI is leaning hard into romance, sparkle, and a little chaos. Paris is back, softer around the edges and dressed for the occasion. This update is stacked with new cosmetics, quality of life tweaks, and a few surprises hiding behind pink bows. Here is everything included in the Dress to Impress Valentine’s Day update patch notes.

Everything New in Dress to Impress Valentine’s Day Update

Apart from fresh Dress to Impress codes and free items, there is so much in the new event. Check the full patch notes for the DTI Valentine’s Day Update here:

Happy Valentine’s (Update) Day

  • Paris returns with a romantic visual makeover
  • Live now and ready to play

New Items

  • 18 Weekly Shop items using Seasonal Currency
  • New weeks added to the Weekly Boutique
  • 14 Free items
  • 14 VIP items
  • 3 Code items

Item Details

  • 8 new hairstyles
  • 13 new preset makeup looks
  • 67 new custom makeup additions
  • 2 new walks
  • 2 new pose packs
    • One returning from last year
  • Queen of Hearts set reworked

Codes

  • CUPIDSCLOUD
    • Available for 24 hours only
  • CMH code reworked

Features and Systems

  • Materials Plus gamepass added
  • Color All option added
  • Recently Used Colors added
  • 2025 Valentine’s Quest returns
  • New friendship letters
  • Daily login rewards
  • Gifting history tracking

Ooh La La Updates

  • New Freeplay map
  • Florist minigame
  • Pet cafe
    • No pets included
  • New dressing room
  • New VIP lounge
  • Redesigned lobby
  • Bridge lockers added
  • 2 new runways

New Body Type

  • New male body added
  • Some items may appear broken
  • Fixes are currently in progress

That ends the Dress to Impress Valentine’s Day Update patch notes and everything new in it. Did you check out the new update? Let us know in the comments.

