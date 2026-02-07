Dress to Impress Valentines Day Update Patch Notes (2026)

Valentine’s Day has landed, and DTI is leaning hard into romance, sparkle, and a little chaos. Paris is back, softer around the edges and dressed for the occasion. This update is stacked with new cosmetics, quality of life tweaks, and a few surprises hiding behind pink bows. Here is everything included in the Dress to Impress Valentine’s Day update patch notes.

Apart from fresh Dress to Impress codes and free items, there is so much in the new event. Check the full patch notes for the DTI Valentine’s Day Update here:

Paris returns with a romantic visual makeover

Live now and ready to play

New Items

18 Weekly Shop items using Seasonal Currency

New weeks added to the Weekly Boutique

14 Free items

14 VIP items

3 Code items

Item Details

8 new hairstyles

13 new preset makeup looks

67 new custom makeup additions

2 new walks

2 new pose packs One returning from last year

Queen of Hearts set reworked

Codes

CUPIDSCLOUD Available for 24 hours only

CMH code reworked

Features and Systems

Materials Plus gamepass added

Color All option added

Recently Used Colors added

2025 Valentine’s Quest returns

New friendship letters

Daily login rewards

Gifting history tracking

New Freeplay map

Florist minigame

Pet cafe No pets included

New dressing room

New VIP lounge

Redesigned lobby

Bridge lockers added

2 new runways

New Body Type

New male body added

Some items may appear broken

Fixes are currently in progress

That ends the Dress to Impress Valentine’s Day Update patch notes and everything new in it. Did you check out the new update? Let us know in the comments.