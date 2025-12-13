Dress to Impress Winter Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Winter is coming to Roblox, and Dress to Impress is also getting a new update. Just like last year, we can expect exciting quests and great rewards with the new DTI update. If you are excited for the update, here is everything about the Dress to Impress Winter Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

Dress to Impress Winter update is set to go live on December 13, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST. This will mark the official event for Christmas in DTI, which will introduce players to new Winter content. However, unlike the major update, the developers have already announced that the update this week will stay for the next three to four weeks.

Moreover, Plants vs Brainrots update, Grow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening on the same day. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Dress to Impress Winter update across all major regions.

US (West) : December 13 at 8:00 AM PST

: December 13 at 8:00 AM PST US (East) : December 13 at 11:00 AM EST

: December 13 at 11:00 AM EST Brazil : December 13 at 1:00 PM BRT

: December 13 at 1:00 PM BRT UK : December 13 at 4:00 PM GMT

: December 13 at 4:00 PM GMT Europe : December 13 at 5:00 PM CET

: December 13 at 5:00 PM CET Russia : December 13 at 7:00 PM MSK

: December 13 at 7:00 PM MSK India : December 13 at 9:30 PM IST

: December 13 at 9:30 PM IST Philippines : December 14 at 12:00 AM Manila Time

: December 14 at 12:00 AM Manila Time China : December 14 at 12:00 AM CST

: December 14 at 12:00 AM CST Japan : December 14 at 1:00 AM JST

: December 14 at 1:00 AM JST Australia : December 14 at 3:00 AM AEDT

: December 14 at 3:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: December 14 at 5:00 AM NZDT

Don’t want to have a last-minute dress fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Dress to Impress Winter Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype, as the Dress to Impress codes drop near the update time.

Dress to Impress Winter Update goes live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds DTI Winter update is live!!!

Winter-themed outfits, hairstyles, and poses

Gingerbread Onesie

Daily rewards through the Winter Advent Calendar

Snowy Paris runway visuals

Photo booths in Freeplay

The Dress to Impress Winter Update leans hard into cozy fantasy, trading bright runways for snow-dusted charm and cafe warm vibes. Paris becomes the seasonal backdrop, dressed in pastel frost, falling snow, and soft winter lighting that makes every walk feel staged for screenshots rather than speed.

Customization is the real star of the DTI Christmas update. New winter outfits, sparkly heels, fresh hairstyles, and the community voted Gingerbread Onesie push the wardrobe in a playful direction. Daily check-ins matter more than usual thanks to the Winter Advent Calendar, which turns logging in into a steady drip of seasonal fashion and surprises.

Freeplay gets a social boost as photo booths return, giving players a reason to slow down, pose, and show off with friends. Between new poses, visual effects, and winter-themed aesthetics, the update is less about winning the runway and more about living inside the look.

So, will you dive straight into the Christmas vibes with the Dress to Impress Winter Update, chase down the quest rewards, or grab the codes first? Do tell us in the comments.