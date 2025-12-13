Dress to Impress Winter Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- The Dress to Impress Winter Update goes live on December 13, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST.
- The update brings winter themed outfits, the Gingerbread Onesie, a daily Advent Calendar, and a snowy Paris runway makeover.
- Photo booths in Freeplay and new poses shift the focus toward fashion, photos, and cozy winter vibes over pure competition.
Winter is coming to Roblox, and Dress to Impress is also getting a new update. Just like last year, we can expect exciting quests and great rewards with the new DTI update. If you are excited for the update, here is everything about the Dress to Impress Winter Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.
Dress to Impress Winter Update Release Time
Dress to Impress Winter update is set to go live on December 13, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST. This will mark the official event for Christmas in DTI, which will introduce players to new Winter content. However, unlike the major update, the developers have already announced that the update this week will stay for the next three to four weeks.
Moreover, Plants vs Brainrots update, Grow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening on the same day. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.
Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Dress to Impress Winter update across all major regions.
- US (West): December 13 at 8:00 AM PST
- US (East): December 13 at 11:00 AM EST
- Brazil: December 13 at 1:00 PM BRT
- UK: December 13 at 4:00 PM GMT
- Europe: December 13 at 5:00 PM CET
- Russia: December 13 at 7:00 PM MSK
- India: December 13 at 9:30 PM IST
- Philippines: December 14 at 12:00 AM Manila Time
- China: December 14 at 12:00 AM CST
- Japan: December 14 at 1:00 AM JST
- Australia: December 14 at 3:00 AM AEDT
- New Zealand: December 14 at 5:00 AM NZDT
Dress to Impress Winter Update Countdown Timer
Don’t want to have a last-minute dress fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Dress to Impress Winter Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype, as the Dress to Impress codes drop near the update time.
DTI Winter update is live!!!
What to Expect from Dress to Impress Winter Update?
- Winter-themed outfits, hairstyles, and poses
- Gingerbread Onesie
- Daily rewards through the Winter Advent Calendar
- Snowy Paris runway visuals
- Photo booths in Freeplay
The Dress to Impress Winter Update leans hard into cozy fantasy, trading bright runways for snow-dusted charm and cafe warm vibes. Paris becomes the seasonal backdrop, dressed in pastel frost, falling snow, and soft winter lighting that makes every walk feel staged for screenshots rather than speed.
Customization is the real star of the DTI Christmas update. New winter outfits, sparkly heels, fresh hairstyles, and the community voted Gingerbread Onesie push the wardrobe in a playful direction. Daily check-ins matter more than usual thanks to the Winter Advent Calendar, which turns logging in into a steady drip of seasonal fashion and surprises.
Freeplay gets a social boost as photo booths return, giving players a reason to slow down, pose, and show off with friends. Between new poses, visual effects, and winter-themed aesthetics, the update is less about winning the runway and more about living inside the look.
So, will you dive straight into the Christmas vibes with the Dress to Impress Winter Update, chase down the quest rewards, or grab the codes first? Do tell us in the comments.
The Winter Update will remain live for multiple weeks, giving players enough time to collect outfits, complete quests, and unlock all Advent Calendar rewards.
Most winter outfits, poses, and cosmetics are seasonal and will only be available during the event window.