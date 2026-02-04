Dress to Impress Valentine’s Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

February is here, and it is the month of Valentine’s. Likewise, Valentine’s Day will be celebrated across Roblox, and Dress to Impress is also getting a new update. Just like last year, we can expect exciting quests and great rewards with the new DTI update. If you are excited for the update, here is everything about the Dress to Impress Valentine’s Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

Dress to Impress Valentine’s update is set to go live on February 7, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST. This will mark the official event for Valentine’s Day in DTI, which will introduce players to new lovey-dovey content. However, unlike the major update, the developers have already announced that the update this week will stay for a week.

Moreover, The Forge update, Escape Tsunami for Brainrot update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening on the same day. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Dress to Impress Valentine’s update across all major regions.

US (West) : February 7 at 8:00 AM PST

: February 7 at 8:00 AM PST US (East) : February 7 at 11:00 AM EST

: February 7 at 11:00 AM EST Brazil : February 7 at 1:00 PM BRT

: February 7 at 1:00 PM BRT UK : February 7 at 4:00 PM GMT

: February 7 at 4:00 PM GMT Europe : February 7 at 5:00 PM CET

: February 7 at 5:00 PM CET Russia : February 7 at 7:00 PM MSK

: February 7 at 7:00 PM MSK India : February 7 at 9:30 PM IST

: February 7 at 9:30 PM IST Philippines : February 8 at 12:00 AM Manila Time

: February 8 at 12:00 AM Manila Time China : February 8 at 12:00 AM CST

: February 8 at 12:00 AM CST Japan : February 8 at 1:00 AM JST

: February 8 at 1:00 AM JST Australia : February 8 at 3:00 AM AEDT

: February 8 at 3:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: February 8 at 5:00 AM NZDT

Don’t want to have a last-minute dress fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Dress to Impress Valentine’s Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype, as the Dress to Impress codes drop near the update time.

Dress to Impress Valentine’s Update goes live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds DTI Valentine’s update is live!!!

Valentine’s-themed outfits, hairstyles, and poses

Quality of life updates and UI icons reworks

Small new mini-games

Valentine’s Quest

Reworked Male Body Type

Queen of Hearts set Extension

Flower Shop

The Dress to Impress Valentine’s Update leans hard into cozy fantasy, trading bright runways for love-dusted charm and cafe warm vibes. Like the Winter 2025 event, Paris becomes the seasonal backdrop for this Valentine’s with soft romantic lighting that makes every walk feel staged for screenshots rather than speed.

Customization is the real star of the DTI Valentine’s update. New Valentine’s outfits, sparkly heels, fresh hairstyles, and pose sets will push the wardrobe in a playful direction. You can even enjoy the Flower Shop items, some new mini-games, alongside quality-of-life updates that make the game feel much better. The Queen of Hearts set is getting an extension, adding more accessories and outfits to be collected.

So, will you dive straight into the romantic vibes with the Dress to Impress Valentine’s Update when the release date arrives, chase down the quest rewards, or grab the codes first? Do tell us in the comments.