A month after making its debut in India at an introductory price of Rs. 299 per year, Discovery Plus on Wednesday announced a limited time annual subscription offer for just Rs. 99. The offer is available only today, April 16, and you have until 11.59 PM tonight to sign-up. In case you’re interested, you can go over to the ‘Premium’ page on the app and follow the instructions. The offer, the company believes, will help people relieve their boredom during the period of extended lockdown as the world tries to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our campaign film drives the message of urging audiences to stay indoors while bringing alive the most picturesque outdoors on earth – outdoors which can be seen through myriad shows that are available on the app”, Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia), Discovery said in a statement. “The idea of the #SafetyExtended offer is to help families across the country enjoy and engage with premium and high-quality real-life entertainment during the extended lockdown period”, he added.

Discovery Plus has also announced that it will release an anthology of three COVID-19 documentaries this week, all of which can be streamed without a premium account in light of widespread curiosity about the Pandemic. Among the specials to be released is Pandemic COVID-19, a 45-minute probing documentary where experts reveal why the disease is unique, why the world was so unprepared for it and what could have been done differently to contain its spread. The company has also released a film called The Outdoors Can Wait, urging people to stay indoor and continue following social distancing guidelines.