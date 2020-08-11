Dell has today launched its 14-inch premium business laptop or 2-in-1 – Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. As the name hints, the laptop is targeted at business-oriented use-cases.

According to Dell, the Latitude 7410 is the first-ever Chromebook Enterprise device to feature a 4K panel. It features built-in low blue light technology for providing users with better readability and eye comfort.

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is available in carbon fiber and aluminum shell options. The carbon fiber model weighs 1.3kg, whereas the aluminum 2-in-1 model weighs 1.63 kg.

Under the hood, you get up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. This can be paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD which are some impressive specs for a Chromebook. Obviously, since this is a Chromebook, it runs Chrome OS. However, with specs like that, it should be a pretty powerful Chromebook capable of running most Android apps you need with ease.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports WiFi 6 which is great for future proofing. You also get mobile broadband capabilities, delivering speeds up to CAT 9 Gigabit LTE.

As far as the ports are concerned, you get a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB 3.2 port with PowerShare, another USB 3.2 port, wedge lock slot, HDMI port, 2 USB-C ports with Power Delivery, and a Flash Card Reader uSD 4.0.

The Latitude 7410 offers up to 21 hours of battery life. Moreover, thanks to ExpressCharge Boost, the laptop charges from 0 percent to 35 percent in just 20 minutes. In addition, you can charge up to 80 percent in an hour.

“Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment,” said Dell Senior VP Rahul Tikoo.

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is available to buy at a starting price of $1,299. The company will also make models with Intel Core i3 processors starting at $1,099.