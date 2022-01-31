DEAL: Grab the iPhone 13 mini at up to Rs 4,500 Discount on Flipkart Right Now!

The iPhone 13 mini is available at a discount of Rs 3,000 as part of the Flipkart Electronics Sale, which will end today. The latest iPhone model can be purchased at Rs 66,900 for 128GB, coming down from the original price of Rs 69,900, while applying some more offers for further discounts. Here’s how you can grab this deal.

iPhone 13 mini Deals and Offers on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on other storage variants too. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 76,900 (original retail price – Rs 79,900) and the 512GB of storage model is priced at Rs 96,900 (original retail price – Rs 99,900).

To further decrease the price, you can also get a 10% off with the use of Citi credit and debit cards and avail a discount of Rs 1,000. Additional Rs 500 can be deducted if you use Citi’s credit card on EMI transactions. This can provide you with a total discount of Rs 4,500 on the iPhone 13 mini. More perks such as 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, free Gaana Plus subscription for 6 months, and a ZebPay cashback of Rs 100 are also available.

Buy iPhone 13 mini on Flipkart (starts at Rs 66,900)

Besides this, there’s also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,850, which can help you get more discount on top of the aforementioned one. You can check the available by typing in your PIN code and can get the exchange value by entering the required details.

The iPhone 13 mini’s 128GB and 512GB models are available in PRODUCT (RED), Midnight, Blue, Starlight, and Pink colorways. Whereas the 256GB model is also available in these colors, except for the Starlight one.

In addition, the iPhone 13 is also available at a discounted price during the Flipkart sale. It is priced at Rs 74,900 for 128GB (original retail price – Rs 79,900), Rs 84,900 for 256GB (original retail price – Rs 89,900), and Rs 1,04,900 for the 512GB variant (original retail price – Rs 109,900). The iPhone 13 can also be bought by availing of the same iPhone 13 mini offers as mentioned above.

Buy iPhone 13 on Flipkart (starts at Rs 74,900)

The 128GB model comes in Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and Pink colors. The 256GB model is available in PRODUCT(RED), Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Pink colors. The 512GB variant comes in PRODUCT(Red), Blue, Pink, and Starlight colors.

To recall, both the iPhone 13 and the 13 mini come with an A15 Bionic chipset, 12MP dual rear cameras, IP68 water resistance rating, and more. While the standard model sports a 6.1-inch screen, the mini version has a smaller 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both models come with tweaked rear camera placement, as opposed to the iPhone 12. They were launched alongside the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in September last year.

It’s worth pointing out that this offer is only for today, and you need to hurry up if you aim to buy any of the phones. Do let us know if you grabbed this deal in the comments below!