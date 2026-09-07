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Crysis Dev Crytek Hit by Layoffs in Frankfurt HQ and Istanbul Studio

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Prophet using his Predator Bow in Crysis 3 Remastered..
Image Credit: Crytek
In Short
  • Crysis developer Crytek has reportedly laid off multiple employees from its Frankfurt headquarters and Istanbul division.
  • According to reports, Crytek is laying off its quality assurance team in Istanbul and employees across its social media teams at its Frankfurt HQ.
  • Crytek hasn’t officially announced the layoffs or revealed a figure, though reports suggest around 30 employees have been affected.
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Crytek, the developer behind one of the best video games of all time, Crysis, and Hunt: Showdown 1896, has reportedly laid off employees at its Istanbul, Turkey, studio and in its Frankfurt headquarters in Germany. According to Insider Gaming’s report on the Crytek layoffs, Crytek laid off its entire quality assurance (QA) team in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the Frankfurt division laid off employees across its publishing, social media, and QA teams. However, Insider Gaming hasn’t confirmed the exact number of layoffs, estimating it to be around 30 people. The publication notes that the company informed the affected employees of the layoffs in early September, which they described as “unexpected.”

Since Crytek hasn’t officially announced a layoff yet, Insider Gaming has reached out for a comment on the decision. So, expect the developers to reveal the exact number in the coming days.

Crytek's Crysis Remastered official cover image with Prophet.
Image Credit: Crytek

It’s been an unfortunate time in the industry, and Crytek seems to be affected, too. Recently, Xbox announced one of the biggest restructurings in the entire industry, laying off around 3,200 employees and ditching studios like Ninja Theory and Undead Labs to operate under new management.

Obviously, protesters didn’t back down, unleashing a giant rat during Asha Sharma’s visit to Bethesda’s Maryland office to play The Elder Scrolls 6. Studios like Halo Studios and Supermassive Games also announced similar layoffs, impacting hundreds of workers in the industry.

Crytek hasn’t revealed the full picture behind the layoffs, so we hope the damage is minimal. Speaking of Crytek, the Crysis series joined Xbox’s Disc-to-Digital feature, bringing all three Crysis Remastered titles to the platform so players can convert their physical collection to claim a new digital license.

However, it’s still unclear whether the studio plans to release Crysis 4, despite announcing the game in 2022. That said, what are your thoughts on Crytek’s layoffs? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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