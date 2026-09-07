Crysis Dev Crytek Hit by Layoffs in Frankfurt HQ and Istanbul Studio

Crytek, the developer behind one of the best video games of all time, Crysis, and Hunt: Showdown 1896, has reportedly laid off employees at its Istanbul, Turkey, studio and in its Frankfurt headquarters in Germany. According to Insider Gaming’s report on the Crytek layoffs, Crytek laid off its entire quality assurance (QA) team in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the Frankfurt division laid off employees across its publishing, social media, and QA teams. However, Insider Gaming hasn’t confirmed the exact number of layoffs, estimating it to be around 30 people. The publication notes that the company informed the affected employees of the layoffs in early September, which they described as “unexpected.”

Since Crytek hasn’t officially announced a layoff yet, Insider Gaming has reached out for a comment on the decision. So, expect the developers to reveal the exact number in the coming days.

Image Credit: Crytek

It’s been an unfortunate time in the industry, and Crytek seems to be affected, too. Recently, Xbox announced one of the biggest restructurings in the entire industry, laying off around 3,200 employees and ditching studios like Ninja Theory and Undead Labs to operate under new management.

Obviously, protesters didn’t back down, unleashing a giant rat during Asha Sharma’s visit to Bethesda’s Maryland office to play The Elder Scrolls 6. Studios like Halo Studios and Supermassive Games also announced similar layoffs, impacting hundreds of workers in the industry.

Crytek hasn’t revealed the full picture behind the layoffs, so we hope the damage is minimal. Speaking of Crytek, the Crysis series joined Xbox’s Disc-to-Digital feature, bringing all three Crysis Remastered titles to the platform so players can convert their physical collection to claim a new digital license.

However, it’s still unclear whether the studio plans to release Crysis 4, despite announcing the game in 2022. That said, what are your thoughts on Crytek’s layoffs? Tell us in the comments section below.