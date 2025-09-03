One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date Revealed Along With a Teaser

Undoubtedly, One Punch Man season 3 is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2025. A year has passed since the third season’s announcement, with confirmation that it would premiere sometime in 2025. However, J.C. Staff remained quiet since the last announcement, leaving fans anxiously waiting as months passed by. With only four months left in 2025, many fans began to question whether the new season would arrive at all. Fortunately, J.C. Staff has put an end to the doubts by unveiling the release date of One Punch Man season 3 today.

J.C. Staff has confirmed that the One Punch Man season 3 will officially premiere on October 5, 2025. A new key visual and a 15-second promo featuring the “Get No Satisfied!” opening song of OPM season 3 have also been released today. You can view the official OPM season 3 release date announcement below:

As we wait for the premiere, here is the new promo teasing the characters present in season 3 in the fight against the strongest heroes and the terrifying foes:

Furthermore, the first episode of OPM season 3 is confirmed to be a recap of the events of the second season. Therefore, if you are looking forward to only the new episodes, you can start streaming the latest episodes of One Punch Man season 3 starting October 12, 2025.

Thus, gear up to watch Saitama and his friends clash against the mightiest villains in OPM season 3 next month. The upcoming season will be available to stream on Crunchyroll worldwide. That said, are you excited for the release of OPM season 3? Let us know in the comments below.