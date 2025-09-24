After ‘Infinity Castle’ Movie’s Massive Success, Netflix Is Reportedly Rushing Demon Slayer Live-Action Project

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc has taken the entire industry by storm with its stunning visuals and intense battle sequences. Now, an interesting report comes from DanielRPK, a reputed industry insider, around the Demon Slayer live-action project. As per the report, Netflix has accelerated the Demon Slayer live-action adaptation following the Infinity Castle movie triumph.

Netflix has worked on live-action adaptations of several anime, with One Piece being the most notable. However, the Demon Slayer live-action adaptation is still going to be the most risky move, as it can’t go wrong at any cost. The anime features several elements that will surely be a challenging task to convert into a live-action format, especially the blood sucking demons. Additionally, it would be extremely challenging to recreate the fight sequences that made the anime a global phenomenon.

However, the question is, why is Netflix fast-tracking the Demon Slayer live-action project, given the huge risk? Well, it’s pretty clear that the streaming service wants to capitalize on the Infinity Castle movie’s success. And Netflix may want to deliver at least something on the live-action, at least some production update, before the Infinity Castle movie arrives on Crunchyroll in 2026.

Demon Slayer has been ruling the anime industry since January 2021. Whether it’s the soundtracks, the beautiful bond between Tanjiro and Nezuko, or the breathtaking visuals, everything about the anime series has been praiseworthy. However, nothing could surpass the Mugen Train arc, which was released in April 2021 in the United States. The movie ultimately earned $500 million at the box office. Well, that record is finally broken by Infinity Castle’s first movie, which has earned $555 million and has become the highest-grossing anime film of all time.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is one of the most fan-favorite arcs of the manga, as it features the most brutal battles between our heroes and the demons that have terrorized humanity for centuries. However, the first film did not reveal the major fights, but it did unveil the tragic backstory of one of the strongest Upper Moons, ie. Akaza.