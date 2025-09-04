COD Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes

The new Season 5 Reloaded update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone will be hitting the Call of Duty launcher soon, injecting the game with fresh content. With Treyarch’s eyes set on the upcoming Black Ops 7, the mid-season update isn’t exactly packed with new features. The same goes for Warzone as well, since the only addition worth speaking of is the returning Deadline LTM. That said, multiplayer fans have enough reasons to check out the latest season as it adds a new map and exciting events to partake in. With that said, here are the full patch notes for the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded event.

Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes

Maps

Image Credit: Activision

Jackpot (6v6) Step into the Casino Luttazzi, where luxury meets chaos. Inspired by the “High Rollers” Campaign mission from Black Ops 6 and the “Casino” Multiplayer map from Black Ops 4, Jackpot sets the stage for incredible action as Operators battle over the casino floor, the dazzling Stage, and the outer Terrace and Gazebo, dripping with opulence at every turn.



Modes

Ransack Score points by looting gold bars from designated piles around the map and from fallen enemies who drop their acquired gold when eliminated.



Scorestreaks

Combat Bow (Event Reward) New Lethal Scorestreak available for 500 score.

UI

Addressed an issue where the Scorestreak destroyed state would remain on the Scorestreak selector when a Scorestreak has been destroyed and another is earned.

Addressed an issue where a player who has not unlocked Ranked Play joins a party of a player that has unlocked Ranked.

Addressed an error where players would observe no indication on the Hardcore Scorestreak widget when a 4th alternative Scorestreak is obtained from a Care Package.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

Zombies Patch Notes

Events

Leaderboard Events Look for two new Zombies Leaderboard Events arriving in the mid-season. Climb the ladder and earn rewards starting with No Cranked, No Glory, followed by Undead Ascension later in-season.



Maps

Reckoning Addressed an exploit that allowed players to kill zombies coming out of a specific location during the Wonder Weapon Upgrade Quest in Reckoning. Addressed an issue where the Janitor’s Bucket can be moved farther than intended when players melee it during a shock charge activation in Reckoning. Addressed an issue where players would not have a weapon after the Weapon Carousel Grief during the S.A.M. boss fight when holding a Support Item in Reckoning. Addressed an issue where the Attuned Wonder Weapon would lose the charged VFX when parachuting or when taking the Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher in Reckoning. Addressed an issue where zombies may not spawn when defending the Maintenance Klaus during the Wonder Weapon Upgrade Quest in Reckoning. Addressed an issue where T2 Teleportation Lab would be dark after loading a saved file in Reckoning. Addressed an issue where a teleporter would lose its glowing red FX after loading a saved file in Reckoning. Addressed an issue where players are able to interact with the Genome Sequencer multiple times for the Fowler-Mangler step in Reckoning.

Citadelle des Morts Addressed an issue where players may take damage when jumping on a vehicle in Citadelle Des Morts. Addressed an issue where zombies would spawn and come through a closed gate in Citadelle Des Morts.

The Tomb Addressed an issue with players getting out of bounds with Aether Shroud’s Burst Dash augment in The Tomb.

General Closed an exploit where Save and Quit could be used to repeat Main Quest completion reward points for leaderboard events.



Modes

Image Credit: Activision

Reckoning: Directed Mode With the mid-season arrival of Directed Mode for Reckoning, players can now benefit from a maximum round cap of 15 plus added guidance when pursuing the Main Quest as they breach Janus Towers, which are on the verge of perilous collapse.

Team Cranked Power up and slay zombie after zombie to keep the clock ticking as Team Cranked returns! The Cranked Timer is activated for the whole team after the first undead enemy is eliminated. Once active, you’ll have to work together to keep the timer ticking by chaining eliminations; if the seconds count down to zero, it’s game over.



Support

Combat Bow (Event Reward) Available at the Crafting Table once unlocked via Event Reward. Heat up the competition with the Combat Bow, providing five explosive-tipped arrows that fire fast and leave a patch of flame at the impact site. Shoot from the hip or down the sight, eliminating enemies with a direct hit while providing momentary area control within the arrow’s flaming remains.

Addressed an issue where the ARC-XD Support Item would remain active after teleporting to Tower 3 in Reckoning.

Addressed an issue where the ARC-XD Support Item would not explode on contact with Uber Klaus enemies in Reckoning.

Addressed an issue where Mutant Injection cannot be used or cancelled when standing close to a wall.

Weapons

Addressed an issue where the Gorgofex VFX would play on the player’s secondary weapon in Reckoning.

Addressed an issue where a Gorgofex Wonder Weapon would spawn in the Dark Entity Containment after reloading a saved file in Reckoning.

Addressed an issue where the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon will fire at full auto when the player mantles while charging the weapon in Reckoning.

Perks

Addressed an issue where the Double Tap Machine purchase animation would eliminate zombies that were not in front of the machine.

Field Upgrades

Adjusted Energy Mine’s Turret augment to ignore enemy skin damage reduction.

Addressed an issue where Aether Shroud’s Group Shroud augment VFX would not play on the player being revived.

Addressed an issue where Mister Peeks Field Upgrade would insta-kill any enemies.

GobbleGums

Addressed an issue where the Announcer VO will not play when picking up Power-ups while Tactical Diffusion GobbleGum is active.

Addressed an issue where players would lose ammo while having Free Fire GobbleGum active when stepping out of the Point of Power trap or after it deactivates.

Power-Ups

Addressed an issue where the Mystery Box would disappear when bought at the end of a Fire Sale while another Fire Sale is activated.

Loot

Addressed an issue where the S.A.M. Trial reward will not appear while the Exfil radio is active.

Enemies

Addressed an issue where the ARC-XD Support Item would eliminate the Z-Rex instantly in Shattered Veil.

Addressed an issue where S.A.M. would not end its laser attack when the eye is destroyed in Reckoning.

Addressed a visual issue with zombies being launched from the Anti-Grav Personnel Launcher in Reckoning.

Challenge

Addressed an exploit where Save/Load could be used to repeat Main Quest completion reward points for leaderboard events.

Addressed an issue where eliminations with the Dragon’s Breath attachment would not count toward Daily and Camo challenges.

UI

The Arachnophobia accessibility setting has been temporarily disabled while we investigate a related crash and will be re-enabled once the fix is released.

Addressed an issue with Maintenance Klaus showing a red enemy icon on the map even though it is friendly in Reckoning.

Addressed an issue where the weapon rarity would not be displayed correctly in the HUD after teleporting to Tower 3 in Reckoning.

Players can now skip the cinematics after a Boss Fight in Reckoning.

Audio

Addressed an issue where all players can hear the sound when one player is jumping into the Particle Accelerator in Reckoning.

Addressed an issue where all players can hear the sound of a charged Gorgofex in Reckoning.

Addressed various voice line issues.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes

Ranked Play

Image Credit: Activision

Adjustments

Restrictions Added: Napalm Strike Killstreak Removed: ABR A1 Full-Auto Rapid Fire Attachment



Loot & Economy

Adjustments

Napalm Strike Now available via Supply Boxes, in addition to its existing availability through Care Packages.

Lootable Perks Updated the pool of available Perks to the following: Shrouded Irradiated Loot Master Dexterity Sprinter Resolute



Ground Loot New Additions Gravemarker .357 Pistol TR2 SMG Conversion Full Auto ABR A1 Assault Rifles and SMGs Significantly reduced attachment RNG to deliver consistent, reliable builds. Added additional magazine attachments across ARs and SMGs. Improved Ultra builds in Resurgence.



Contracts

Adjustments

Most Wanted The Most Wanted Contract is now available again in Resurgence. Completing the Contract will award an instant UAV, in addition to a full team revive. The Most Wanted Contract is also returning to Battle Royale Solos. Successfully surviving the Contract timer will award an Airdrop near the Most Wanted target. This Airdrop will always contain a UAV Killstreak, among other items. Rewards for eliminating a Most Wanted target remain unchanged.



Weapons

New Weapon

Gravemark .357 Revolver Pistol Single-action revolver. High power and considerable range, limited by lower ammo count and segmented reload. Can be acquired via Operation: Hell Ride Event later this season.

Pistol

New Attachment

PPSh-41 Helical Magazine Event Reward Say goodbye to reloads with the PPSh-41 Helical Magazine providing the PPSh-41 with a massive amount of ammo. Sustained fire fills an overheat meter, so take intermittent breaks from the onslaught of lead to keep your weapon at the ready. Can be acquired via Nuketown Block Party Event at launch.

Bug Fixes

Ranked Play

Fixed an issue where the Ranked Play menu UI would display incorrect unlock criteria if a player without access joined the party of a player who had unlocked Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue where Ranked Play SR was not being granted correctly.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a “CONNECTING” state when queuing for a Ranked Play: Resurgence match after joining a friend already in a match.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue in BR Solos where spectating would no longer follow the player who eliminated your target and instead incorrectly transitioned to the Gulag.

Fixed an issue in Rebirth Resurgence Solos where leaving a match could trigger an incorrect confirmation pop-up referencing other squad members.

Fixed an issue where a player could become stuck in an armor plating animation loop until death.

Fixed an issue with Veteran that would fail to increase hold breath by 5 seconds.

Fixed an issue on Verdansk where mantling near a specific window could teleport players to a bunker.

Weapon & Attachments

Fixed an issue that allowed the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit underbarrel to be equipped without the rest of the conversion kit.

Fixed an issue where players who had previously performed camo swaps could use conversion kits to create unintended damage boosts.

Fixed Resurgence Ultra builds that were using incompatible attachments.

Progression & Unlocks

Fixed an issue where the King’s Ransom camo remained locked despite all unlock requirements being completed.

Fixed an issue where the “WZ 100 Percenter” widget did not display in the Warzone Barracks tab.

Private Match

Fixed an issue where joining a Private Match could result in players being stuck on the join screen with a “Waiting for the Host” message.

Visuals

Fixed an issue where a purple particle effect could appear randomly on screen and follow the Operator.

And those were the full patch notes for the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update. For an overview of all the new content, be sure to check out our dedicated guide.