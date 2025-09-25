Marvel Zombies Director Explains Why a Blade and Moon Knight Hybrid Was Created

Marvel Zombies has taken the world by surprise due to its totally out-of-the-box tone, which gives us an overall enthralling experience laced in blood and gore, a territory one would not expect Marvel to venture into, especially with Disney in the picture. Marvel has introduced us to some insane characters as well, and one such character was Blade Knight, a mix of Blade and Moon Knight. However, the reason behind the introduction of this character was more than just thrills, and here is everything you should know about it.

Blade Knight’s Introduction Was a Product of Blade Movie’s Delays

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Marvel Zombies co-creator/director Bryan Andrews recently spoke to Discussing Film, where he shared the reason for bringing in the best of both worlds by combining Blade and Moon Knight. In the interview, Bryan confirmed that initially, Marvel had plans to release the Blade movie before Marvel Zombies, and the plan was to introduce Blade as a character after his introduction in live action, but the movie, sadly, never went through. In his comment, Bryan said-

“It just seemed like Blade was appropriate to use in this project, and we hadn’t seen him before in anything at the moment that we were deciding to do this. We also knew ‘Hey, there’s going to be a live-action movie out before Marvel Zombies.’ So, we can”

Now, since Blade has been facing consistent delays, and having Blade in Marvel Zombies was already a given, Bryan and his team wanted to do something that would free them from how the character would be shaped when the live-action movie finally hits the screens.

So, to make sure there are no conflicts, they came up with the idea of combining Moon Knight with Blade. Bryan stated-

“Sometimes you’re doing it concurrently, you have to chase whatever they’re doing in the live action and honor what they’re trying to do. That makes it really difficult. So, we wanted to free ourselves from all that. We’re like, ‘Dude, if he’s the Fist of Khonshu, then we don’t have to worry about trying to figure out what the live-action movies are doing or not doing.’ Like, literally, do our own thing and create our own lore. That’s one thing Brad Winderbaum and I really enjoyed and wanted to achieve with Marvel Zombies”

While it is truly sad that a character like Blade is still stuck on the shelves at Marvel Studios with recurring issues, watching him operate as the Fist of Konshu was a thrill of its own. As of now, we don’t know what the future of Blade would be in Marvel’s already packed catalog, so let’s wait and see what Marvel decides to do with the beloved vampire hunter.