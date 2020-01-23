Cannon has expanded its portfolio in India by launching its latest flagship full-frame camera, the EOS-1D X Mark III. The device features the company’s newly-developed 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor with a new 16-point lowpass filter, which, the company claims, offers much-improved resolution and sharpness when compared to a traditional 4-point lowpass sensor. It is based on the latest fabrication process, bringing even better low-light performance with an ISO range of 100 – 102,400.

In its official press release, Cannon said that the device comes with Face + Eye + Head detection features which offer unmatched subject-tracking during live-view still and video shooting. That, coupled with its ultra-high-speed shooting at 20fps per second and stellar low-light abilities, make the EOS 1DX Mark III the fastest and best AF-System DSLR full-frame camera available in the market, claimed the company.

The EOS 1DX Mark III features the latest iteration of Canon’s proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which enables smooth continuous autofocus and subject tracking during live view still shooting and video recording. It also comes with a high-resolution (2.1-million dots) touchscreen and dual CF Express memory card slots, which offer bandwidth up to 2GB per second.

The camera supports 5.5K video recording with 12-bit RAW output at 60fps and 1080p videos with 4:2:2 color sampling at up to 120fps. Connectivity options on the EOS-1D X Mark III include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, wired LAN (Gigabit Ethernet) and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port.

The Canon EOS-1D X Mark III comes with an MRP of Rs. 575,995 for the body, with the company offering a free 512GB CF Express Card and Reader. It will be available for purchase mid-February onwards at select retail outlets across the country.