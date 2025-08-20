Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Finally Brings Weapon Build Sharing so Your Squad Can Run Your Meta

Black Ops 7 took over Gamescom 2025 with an impressive gameplay reveal that showed off its futuristic setting, provided a glimpse at its weapons, and a look at yet another mind-bending campaign befitting of the Black Ops label. Buried underneath all of the shiny cinematics were details on some interesting changes to the Multiplayer, including a weapon build sharing feature that makes sharing loadouts easier than ever.

As the name suggests, BO7 will let you share your weapon build, fitted with all the attachments of your choosing, with a friend almost instantly. This is done via a Build Code that equips a specific set of attachments immediately, meaning you won’t have to juggle between different menus while your friend guides you through their selections.

Image Credit: Activision

Moreover, the Build Code will be visible in every picture of the Gunsmith menu, making sharing loadouts hassle-free.

The feature will almost certainly be used by content creators, and you’ll be able to get their loadouts seamlessly by inputting the code. The same goes for your favorite pro players, so running meta loadouts is now simply a few taps away.

To go along with the new feature, Weapon Prestige is making a return. With 16 new mastery camos on offer, players can choose to Prestige their favorite guns and grind for exclusive skins. The cycle of leveling up weapons again and again is still going to be arduous, but with progression now being shared across Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies, players will have more avenues of gathering XP than before.

With that all being said, what did you make of the Black Ops 7 reveal? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.