Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Stadium Contract, Recknoning Map, and More

The Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone is on the horizon, bringing a bunch of fresh content with it. On the BO6 front, players can look forward to three multiplayer maps, including a reimagining of the classic W.M.D. map from the first Black Ops title. As for Warzone, the Stadium POI is getting a militarized makeover, with its roof finally being removed and its interiors receiving more detail. To top things off, the seasonal update also adds the Reckoning map to Zombies, which hosts the long-awaited conclusion to the conflict between S.A.M. and Richtofen.

So if you’re excited about the update, check out the full patch notes for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 below.

Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes

Maps

Image Credit: Activision

Verdansk Militarized Stadium A new multi-step Contract is available during the first full week of the season. Infiltrate the Stadium, uncover hidden operations, and complete the explosive Satellite Hijack Contract before time runs out. Once unlocked, players will find that this POI is now more meaningful than ever with the introduction of the Militarized variant. Updates include: New vertical structures offer increased control over sightlines and engagement opportunities. Most additions are made of solid materials to reduce wallbanging from the outskirts. Height variation between structures introduces more diverse combat encounters. Multiple structures provide plenty of loot for players to scavenge. The outer ring of the Stadium remains largely unchanged to preserve familiarity. Starting on Week 2 through the end of Season 05, the Stadium will remain permanently unlocked and be designated as a High Value Loot Zone.



Modes

Stadium Resurgence With the action heating up, Stadium becomes the center of an intense Resurgence battle. Standard Resurgence rules apply: keep up the pressure, complete Contracts, eliminate threats, and stay mobile. Every action helps accelerate squad redeployments. Each match consists of: 36 players 12-minute time limit Custom loot pools Custom circle collapses (7 stages) Public Events Available starting Week 2 of Season 05.



Ranked Play

In Season 05, we’re closely monitoring the evolution of Ranked Play – focusing on SR curves, player engagement, and reducing matchmaking and progression pain points. For now, we’re monitoring changes we’ve made to SR gains in Resurgence to ensure top placement isn’t the only path to progression within the Top 250, while slightly smoothing the high-end progression curve for others. We’ll be keeping a close eye on both modes and making additional adjustments as needed.

Resurgence SR

SR Cap for Eliminations increased to 150, up from 100.

Placement SR for 1st place reduced to 125, down from 150.

Placement SR for 2nd and 3rd place increased to 100, up from 75.

Restrictions The 9mm Daemon PM Skullsplitter Barrel is now restricted.



Resurgence Elimination Challenge Rewards Sticker: Requirement increased from 25 to 40 eliminations. Camo: Requirement reduced from 250 to 150 eliminations. Blueprint: Requirement reduced from 1000 to 400 eliminations.



Rewards

Compete in the fifth season of Ranked Play – Battle Royale or Resurgence – and earn the following rewards as you progress:

Career

Get 5 Top 15 Placements – Animated Emblem

Get 10 Top 15 Placements – WZ Ranked Play Operator

Get 20 Top 15 Placements – Loading Screen

Get 50 Top 15 Placements – Spray

Get 100 Top 15 Placements – Charm

Get 150 Top 15 Placements – Spray

Get 250 Top 15 Placements – Camo

Get 300 Top 15 Placements – Weapon Decal & Knife Blueprint

Operator

Reach Gold Rank in any WZ Ranked Play Season – Gold Competitor Operator

Reach Platinum Rank in any WZ Ranked Play Season – Platinum Competitor Operator

Reach Diamond Rank in any WZ Ranked Play Season – Diamond Competitor Operator

Reach Crimson Rank in any WZ Ranked Play Season – Crimson Competitor Operator

Reach Iridescent Rank in any WZ Ranked Play Season – Iridescent Competitor Operator

Place Top 250 at the end of any WZ Ranked Play Season – WZ Top 250 Competitor Operator

Place #1 Overall at the end of any WZ Ranked Play Season – WZ Top 250 Champion Operator

New Seasonal

First Season Win – Charm – Usagi

Get 25 Eliminations – Sticker – Kage Oni

Get 100 Eliminations – Weapon Camo – Specters of the Sword

Get 250 Eliminations – Weapon Blueprint – Gozu’s Judgement

Silver: “Ranked Season 04 – “Silver” Emblem – Silver Hannya

Gold: “Ranked Season 04 – “Gold” Emblem – Gold Dragon

Gold: “Ranked Season 04 – “Gold” Calling Card – Gold Koi

Platinum: “Ranked Season 04 – “Platinum” Emblem – Platinum Dark Sun

Platinum: “Ranked Season 04 – “Platinum” Calling Card – Ocean Katana

Diamond: “Ranked Season 04 – “Diamond” Emblem – Diamond Death Lotus

Diamond: “Ranked Season 04 – “Diamond” Calling Card – Azure Phoenix

Crimson: “Ranked Season 04 – “Crimson” Emblem – Crimson Viper

Crimson: “Ranked Season 04 – “Crimson” Calling Card – Crimson Kirin

Loot & Economy

Adjustments

Ground Loot The new Season 05 PML 5.56 Light Machine Gun has been added to ground loot and Supply Boxes.

Lootable Perks Updated the pool to include: Shrouded Irradiated Loot Master Reflexes Bomb Squad Gung-Ho



Buy Stations

Adjustments

Buy Station Updates Buy Station spawn locations have been re-randomized across the map to create more dynamic combat scenarios and rotation opportunities. The Stadium Buy Station will now appear once the roof has been breached. Starting in Week 2 of Season 05, this Buy Station will be available at the start of the match.



Contracts

New

Satellite Hijack Limited-Time Contract Available for one week only, the Satellite Hijack contract challenges squads to breach the Stadium – working with or against one another How it works: Multiple squads must complete the contract in the same match to initiate the Stadium breach. 4-Step Process: Investigate a campsite to locate a decrypting tool. Eliminate the player who already scavenged it. Hijack a relay module to begin the hacking process. Once hacking is complete, rush into the breached Stadium. Rewards & Opportunities: Secure a permanent Weapon Blueprint by locating and holding the Weapon Case hidden inside the Stadium. Discover limited-time secondary objectives hidden within the area. Available in both core and casual Battle Royale modes across all squad sizes.

Limited-Time Contract

Equipment

Adjustments

Spring Mine Increased damage reduction when prone or diving by an additional 10%. Players now receive 85% damage reduction when performing these actions.



Perks

Adjustments

Perk Visibility (Quality of Life) Perks picked up during a match will now appear directly in your HUD, inventory, killcam, and while spectating other players, providing immediate clarity on the tactical advantages you’ve acquired.

(Quality of Life) Specialist Obtaining Specialist is now easier! Pool balls are now arranged on the rack to help you out. Go take a look!



Weapons

General

Drop Rate Adjustments Verdansk Battle Royale Assault Rifles now have a slightly higher spawn rate compared to SMGs. This adjustment is intended to improve access to mid-range combat options over short-range alternatives. Rebirth Island Resurgence Adjusted each class of weapon drop rate Assault Rifles: Increased from 30% to 33% SMGs: Increased from 20% to 32% LMGs: Decreased from 15% to 10% Snipers: Decreased from 15% to 10% Shotguns: Decreased from 10% to 7% Marksman Rifles: Remain at 5% Pistols: Decreased from 5% to 3%



New Weapons

Image Credit: Activision

PML 5.56 Light Machine Gun Full-auto light machine gun. Fast rate of fire and high lethality offset by low mobility and hefty recoil. Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 3

Light Machine Gun ABR A1 Assault Rifle Three-round burst assault rifle. Good handling and power. Moderate recoil and range. Configurable to full auto. Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 6

Assault Rifle Boxing Gloves Melee In-Season Slip on the Boxing Gloves and knock out foes with a swift barrage of jabs and uppercuts. Though their range is short and multiple hits are needed to down a foe. Can be acquired via In-Season Event Reward

Melee In-Season

New Attachments

9mm PM Skull Splitter Bring the power and precision of a marksman rifle to your favorite pistol with the 9mm PM Skull Splitter Barrel. The Barrel greatly increases damage, especially to the head, reducing rate of fire. Pair with an extended magazine that gives the Operator additional ammo for this weapon at the expense of handling. Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 7 Reward



PPSh-41 Helical Magazine In-Season Fire to the beat of your own drum with this SMG attachment that puts other magazines to shame. Manage heat on this high-ammo count magazine that excels at spraying bullets in close and medium ranges. Can be acquired via In-Season Event Reward

In-Season

UI/ UX

Weapon Level Display Improvements Your current Weapon Level and its Max Level are now displayed together in areas where only the current level was previously shown. This makes it easier to track remaining progress toward maxing out a weapon.



Friendly Field Upgrade Indicators Quality of Life The Deployable Cover, Trophy System, and Recon Drone now display a blue indicator when deployed by a friendly player, aligning with existing visuals for friendly lethal and tactical equipment.

Quality of Life

Challenges

Set up UAV Towers to properly count toward challenges that require a player to be under the effect of a UAV.

Updated Feng Diamond and Dark Matter camo challenges to correctly track multi-kill progress.

Expanded the requirements for Unique Camo Challenges that require kills on Most Wanted targets – kills on Bounty targets will now also count. This change gives players more flexibility in how they progress these challenges.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue causing fewer than expected ATVs to spawn in Battle Royale.

Fixed an issue preventing an ammo depot station from spawning in a Police Station in Riverside.

Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck on “Connecting” in a queue after selecting “Play Again” and then returning to the main menu.

Fixed an issue where launcher-type weapons were not tracking kills correctly when aiming down sights.



Gameplay & Equipment

Fixed an issue where the Search and Destroy contract could target a non-existent Buy Station.

Fixed an issue where the Spring Mine could remain lethal after a player left the match; it will no longer deal damage once the deploying player has exited.

Fixed an issue causing the Swat 5.56 Grau Conversion loot weapon to use an incompatible attachment.



Ranked Play

Fixed an issue where the lobby walk would stop playing and display a black loading screen after a few minutes in the Warzone Ranked Play menu.

Fixed an issue in Ranked Play where players could become semi-soft locked in the queue after attempting to join someone in a different playlist.



UI/UX

Fixed an issue causing the Ares Clear Shot Optic to not display a small sniper glint.

Fixed an issue causing thermal optics to not function properly on the SZ Holotherm and Schlager Night View optics.

Fixed an issue causing weapon previews to fail to display in the Weapons tab when a new custom loadout is set as a favorite.

Fixed an issue where the Specialist Perk appeared twice in the UI, despite only showing once in spectate and killcam views.

Fixed an issue where the Loadout Drop icon appeared on the squad widget even when the team had insufficient funds for a loadout.

Fixed various issues with MW2 and MW3 weapon attachment pro and con text descriptions.

Black Ops 6 Season 5 Patch Notes

New Multiplayer Maps

Image Credit: Activision

Runway (6v6)

A Pantheon mole attempts their escape via the Arzak Provincial Airport. All hell breaks loose as the Rogue Black Ops team pursues one of their final targets. Wreckage and luggage litter the tarmac, flames licking the sides of the terminal and black smoke rising from the fire in the airport control tower.

Exchange (6v6, 2v2)

Rogue Black Ops pursues a mole attempting to strike a deal in a vibrant Avalon marketplace. Crash the party and unleash havoc on this small-sized three-lane map centered around the Deli, its roof adorned with a marble statue of a mythic sea god.

World Motor Dynasty (W.M.D.) (6v6)

From its inception as a Nova 6 processing laboratory first introduced in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, W.M.D. returns in a reimagined form as an Italian luxury car manufacturer in Avalon. Trade the snow of the original map for an overcast day around the Autofiorno plant, using your memories of the prior map to help navigate the larger area of operations.

New Multiplayer Modes

Aim High

Aim high to survive across a variety of game modes — including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed — where headshots land instant eliminations while full body armor minimizes damage dealt anywhere below the neck. As a bonus, this headshot training is likely to hone your talents when unlocking Weapon Camos.

Snipers Only (In-Season)

Hardscope? Quickscope? Lucky shot? Take your pick in the Snipers Only playlist. Regardless of the game mode, all Operators spawn with a Sniper Rifle and only a Sniper Rifle. Equipment, Secondary Weapons, Field Upgrades, Scorestreaks, and your Dedicated Melee Weapon are restricted. You still get your pick of Perks, so choose wisely and hone your marksman skills to perfection.

Cranked Moshpit (In-Season)

Crank up the adrenaline in this Moshpit where eliminations give you speed Perks and activate a bomb countdown on your Operator. Chain eliminations to refresh the bomb timer and earn twice the score for your team. If you do get taken out, start the process again and keep slaying to maintain your momentum.

New Weapons

PML 5.56 – LMG (Battle Pass)

Full-auto light machine gun. Fast rate of fire and high lethality offset by low mobility and hefty recoil.

When a rival Operator is holding the trigger down on the PML 5.56, you’ll know, mainly due to the damage and huge ammunition reserves, mitigated somewhat by a lengthy reload.

ABR A1 – Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)

Image Credit: Activision

Three-round burst assault rifle. Good handling and power. Moderate recoil and range. Configurable to full auto.

The iconic Assault Rifle returns! With a similar weapon being a fan-favorite staple of the Black Ops series, the ABR A1 combines a high damage output that can drop enemies in tight three-round bursts with a brief pause in-between, almost fast enough to be called automatic.

Boxing Gloves – Melee (In-Season, Event Reward)

Moderate damage. Fast attack speed. Long range.

Slip on the Boxing Gloves and knock out foes with a swift barrage of jabs and uppercuts.

New Attachments

9mm PM Skull Splitter (Two Attachments, Battle Pass)

Bring the power and precision of a marksman rifle to your favorite pistol with the 9mm PM Skull Splitter Barrel. The Barrel greatly increases damage, especially to the head, reducing rate of fire. Pair with an extended magazine that gives the Operator additional ammo for this weapon at the expense of handling.

PPSh-41 Helical Magazine (In-Season, Event Reward)

Fire to the beat of your own drum with this SMG attachment that puts other magazines to shame. Manage heat on this high-ammo count magazine that excels at spraying bullets in close and medium ranges.

New Zombies Map: Reckoning

Looming over the once-sleepy settlement of Liberty Falls, the Project Janus Headquarters—three edifices known locally as Janus Towers— now teeters on the verge of collapse.

New Enemies

Image Credit: Activision

Uber Klaus + Uber Klaus Core

The secret Research and Development program of Project Janus appears to have been more evolved than originally thought, developing many more robots in the Klaus Assembly Lab than first anticipated. The greatest of these threats is the Uber Klaus – a murderous automaton encased in a toughened, bulky exoskeleton – that maintains a cocky attitude, lethal efficiency, and super strength, all directed at newly-programmed threats.

Enemy takedown tactics are unknown at this point, though combat is likely to be focused on disrupting the Uber Klaus form’s heavy shielding and avoiding its melee attacks. Once the exoskeleton is broken, the Uber Klaus Core will eject, revealing its second deadly form.

The Uber Klaus Core increases in agility, sacrificing defenses for less lumbering locomotion and flying capabilities thanks to rocket-powered hover boots. It continues to employ energy-based, arm-mounted launchers, while its defensive shield can prevent your incoming attacks.

Kommando Klaus

Preceded by a strange red mist, these automated enemies have had their higher functions disconnected and self-destruct sequences activated.

New Wonder Weapon

Latest intel all but confirms Janus Towers may be hiding a new and grotesquely potent Wonder Weapon known as the Gorgofex. Partly charred experimentation notes discovered on microfiche indicate the existence of a “bio-aetheric” armament.

Combining fungal, floral, and insectile traits to deliver precise impact damage and gravity-defying disruption in close quarters, glowing membranes on the weapon show hints of motion and circulation under the surface. The weapon seems to pulse and breathe, with a beating central heart-like organ that “pumps” energy through the weapon. Due to the saturation of Dark Aether and other unknown energies, the weapon is said to emit faint psychic vibrations.

New Field Upgrade: Mister Peeks (In-Season)

Summon Mister Peeks to our reality to create chaos, as the deadly and distracting bunny busts out the moves and bashes undead brains to a raving disco beat.

Once Mister Peeks arrives in your hands, throw this hairy helper into the fray, and he gleefully attracts normal and Special enemies and attacks any undead within his wandering radius, savaging foes until they explode in a shower of bright confetti.

Mister Peeks: Major Augments Dance Party Mister Peeks becomes the life of the party, attracting nearby zombies to him, before he detonates an Aether Pulse to thin out the crowd considerably. Arcane Fury Mister Peeks has become a master of the elements, enhancing his regular damage with a random Ammo Mod (with an Augment from that Ammo Mod). Apex Hunter Mister Peeks focuses all attacks on the strongest nearby enemy other than bosses. For example, Uber Klaus would be targeted over regular foes, with increased damage inflicted.

Mister Peeks: Minor Augments Social Butterfly Increase Mister Peeks’ attraction radius. Peeks’ Favor Mister Peeks is good to have around Mystery Box locations. Get a free box spin if you’re near one during activation! Party Animal Increase Mister Peeks dance duration.



Global

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is built to evolve. We’re ramping up our fight against cheaters with new security measures deploying across both Multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone.

These updates include changes in Season 05 that lay an important groundwork for our future. With this season, Call of Duty will begin a phased rollout of two Windows security features: TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot. TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) is an industry-standard, hardware-based security feature built onto CPUs or motherboards. It helps lock out PCs that have been tampered with from connecting to our game, making it harder to cheat.

Secure Boot makes sure a PC can only load trusted software when Windows starts. Together, these features help us ensure that players are starting the game from a secure, cheat-free foundation.

Combined with our existing systems, ongoing improvements and legal actions against cheat sellers, these measures allow us to deliver a more secure and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Multiplayer

Maps

Runway (New) New 6v6 map set in 1992 Kuwait.

(New) World Motor Dynasty – W.M.D. Reimagined 6v6 map set in 1992 Avalon.

– W.M.D. Exchange (New) New Strike map set in 1992 Avalon.

(New)

Modes

Addressed an issue in Search & Destroy where players would occasionally not spawn in the subsequent round when joining a match in progress.

Addressed an issue where Objective Kills were not properly tracking in Hardpoint and Hardcore Hardpoint modes.

Perks

Addressed an issue with the Shadow Perk when throwing Equipment while near an enemy Shock Charge.

Scorestreaks

Addressed an issue where the Archangel could navigate outside of the intended playspace.

UI

Fixed a bug where players were able to redirect to the Prestige Menu from the After-Action-Report.

Fixed an issue in Ranked Play, when switching between certain classes, the primary and secondary weapon icons silhouettes would flash red or green

Fixed an issue where the Scorestreak widget can incorrectly glow orange and show “Ready for Use” after respawning

Fixed an issue where users were unable to Prestige in the main Prestige menu

Fixed an issue where the user would encounter a looping menu error due to tracked challenges in the Challenge Tracker Widget.

Fixed an issue where the user was unable to unpin weapons whose camo challenges have been completed, and is seeing camo challenges for other game modes for those “perma-pinned” weapons.

Fixed an issue where the weapon preview fails to display in Weapons tab when a new custom loadout is set to favorite.

Fixed an issue where users with the Depth of Field setting set to on will see Operators A-Posing in the Winner’s Circle

Ranked Play

Season 05 Rank Setback

Competitors who are continuing their conquest in Ranked Play from Season 04 will notice that their accounts may have been set back as outlined in previous notes.

Every new Season, your Rank may be rolled back based on where you ended the previous season, as follows: Bronze or Silver Rank players are not impacted by the Seasonal setback and will be able to pick up where they ended Season 04 with no SR deduction. Gold or Platinum Rank players will start Season 05 in Tier I of Gold or Platinum respectively. Diamond Rank and above players will start the Season 05 at Diamond I.



Demotion Protection

Demotion Protection will be active for everyone’s first 3 Ranked Play losses in Season 05, and players can expect 1 free loss per day via Daily Loss Forgiveness like in Season 04.

Ranked Play Unlock Requirements

Competitors that are returning after an extended period of inactivity may need to Win 10 Matches to requalify for Ranked Play in Season 05.

New Ranked Play competitors will need to win 50 match-made multiplayer matches like previous seasons.

Game Pass Free Trial accounts on PC will not be able to participate in Multiplayer Ranked Play. NOTE: Game Pass Free Trial accounts on PC will still have access to the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes in Black Ops 6.



Ranked Play Season 05 Rewards

Rank Weapon Camos Each Rank Gold and above has a unique Rank-themed Weapon Camo that you can earn to show off your rank. Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson & Iridescent: Start in (or above) or reach the applicable Rank anytime in Season 05 to instantly earn the corresponding Weapon Camo. Top 250: Finish Season 05 in the Top 250 to earn the “Top 250” Weapon Camo.

Rank Calling Cards Each Rank Silver and above has a unique Calling Card reward: Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, Iridescent: Start in (or above) or reach the applicable Rank anytime in Season 05 to instantly earn the corresponding Season 05 Rank Calling Card.. Top 250: Finish Season 05 in the Top 250. Top 250 Champion: One-of-a-kind Calling Card awarded to the single player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250.

“Pro Reissue Jackal PDW” Weapon Blueprint: Unlocked by winning 10 Ranked Play matches in Season 05.

Unlocked by winning 10 Ranked Play matches in Season 05. 100 Season 05 Wins Large Decal: Unlocked by winning 100 Ranked Play matches in Season 05.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

Zombies

New Maps

Reckoning Looming over the once-sleepy settlement of Liberty Falls, the Project Janus Headquarters—three edifices known locally as Janus Towers— now teeters on the verge of collapse.



Maps

Addressed an issue where players would take damage while standing on a coffin in Citadelle des Morts.

Addressed an issue where zombies would not drop down near the dumpster in Pump & Pay in Liberty Falls.

Closed an exploit where players were able to reach a safe spot using Aether Shroud in Liberty Falls.

Modes

Addressed an issue where the Grief capture zone was not showing for players who joined a match in progress.

Addressed an issue where players were not receiving the correct amount of Essence and reserve ammo when joining a Grief match in progress.

Addressed an issue where the Crafting Table would display the Self-Revive limit as 3 instead of 1 in Grief.

Addressed an issue where the Dark Flare beam will remain active while the player’s weapon is being swapped during Weapon Carousel grief.

Weapons

Addressed an issue where the additional explosion from Shatter Blast’s Blast Chain Augment would detonate on a zombie instead of the initial detonation point.

Addressed an issue where players may receive the same weapon twice in a row in the Mystery Box.

Addressed an issue where players would not receive ammo on the left weapon when purchasing a Wall Buy with an Akimbo Zombie Build.

Addressed an issue where Shadow Rift may warp zombies outside of the Church during the lockdown event in Liberty Falls.

Perks

Addressed an issue where players are able to trigger Jugger-Nog’s Reactive Armor Augment using PHD Flopper.

Addressed an issue that prevented the user’s Perk order to be maintained after using Mutant Injection.

Addressed an issue where Death Perception’s Extra Change Augment lacks SFX when used on certain machines.

Addressed an issue where Melee Macchiato’s Hidden Impact Augment would refill ammo on certain Support Items.

Addressed an issue where the player’s fist may not appear when using Melee Macchiato.

Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue where players are able to charge their Field Upgrade rapidly when leaving and rejoining the match in progress during a quest step.

Addressed an issue where Trials would progress when getting kills with Frenzied Guard’s Retribution Augment.

Addressed an issue where the player was not able to activate the Pack-a-Punch machine after picking up the Blood Aetherium Crystal while Dark Flare was active.

Scorestreaks

Addressed an issue where the AFK timer would be active while using a Support Item.

Addressed an issue where the Chopper Gunner would face the wrong direction in Shattered Veil.

Gobblegums

Addressed an issue where the Free Fire GobbleGum would not apply to the left-hand weapon with the akimbo attachment.

Enemies

Addressed an issue where the player’s arm will be misaligned during the Amalgam Game Over scene.

UI

Fixed an issue where users would encounter a menu error in the Zombies Purchase menu in the Arsenal

Fixed an issue where the Gobblegum store would display a black screen when accessing it.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues

And that wraps up all the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes. What do you make of the new update? Be sure to let us know in the comments.