Borderlands 2 Is Completely Free on Steam, But There’s a Catch!

This evening, I was browsing the internet for some good deals, and well well, Borderlands 2 is now completely free on Steam. Yes, you can grab the game only until Sunday, June 8, at 10:00 AM PT. This limited-time offer lets you claim the base game and keep it forever, no strings attached. With Borderlands 4 confirmed to launch this September, there’s no better moment to dive back into the mayhem or experience it for the first time.

Released in 2012, Borderlands 2 perfected the looter-shooter formula with chaotic gunplay, twisted humor, and lovable psychos. And now, fans new and old get the chance to re-explore Pandora without spending a dime. As someone who’s been patiently rewatching trailers and polishing their Dahl rifles in anticipation of Borderlands 4, this freebie feels like Gearbox giving us a wink and a shotgun.

Image Credit: Gearbox Entertainment

But that’s not all — the Borderlands Franchise Sale on Steam is also live, offering wild discounts across the series. Borderlands 3 is a whopping 95% off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is 60% off, and even the New Tales from the Borderlands is half price. Whether you want story, loot, or chaotic co-op, there’s a deal with your name on it.

So yeah, Borderlands 2 is free on Steam right now, and with the fourth mainline game coming soon, now’s the time to get loud, get looting, and get ready. Don’t let Handsome Jack steal this one from you.