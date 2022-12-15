boAt Introduces Limited Edition Audio Products in Collaboration with Netflix

Netflix can be safely considered a popular OTT platform and to enhance the streaming, boAt has introduced a limited streaming edition of its audio products in India, in partnership with Netflix. This is Netflix’s first-time partnership in the audio segment globally. Here are the details to know.

boAt Launches Audio Products with Netflix

boAt has introduced the new streaming edition range, which includes the boAt Nirvana 751ANC headphones, the Airdopes 411ANC TWS, and the Rockers 333 Pro neckband. All three audio products come engraved with the Netflix logo. The new limited-edition streaming range will help you get an immersive audio experience while watching movies, shows, and more on Netflix.

For this, boAt has the ‘Made for India to Keep Watching’ campaign too, which features the company’s brand ambassadors, actor Kiara Advani, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

The boAt Nirvana 751ANC wireless headphones come with support for active noise cancelation (up to 33 dB) and has an Ambient mode to let in the ambient sounds. It has 40mm drivers and comes with up to 65 hours of playback time. The boAt Nirvana 751 retails at Rs 3,999.

The boAt Airdopes 411ANC TWS earbuds also come with ANC support (up to 25 dB) and has boAt Signature Sound and 10mm drivers. There’s support for ENx technology for clearer calls, gesture controls, and up to 17.5 hours of playback time. It is priced at Rs 2,999.

Lastly, the Rockers 333 Pro neckband features 10mm drivers and ENx technology. It has a battery backup of up to 60 hours and supports the ASAP Charge technology for up to 20 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes. The Rockers 333 Pro comes with a price of Rs 1,699.

The boAt-Netflix limited streaming edition is now up for pre-orders and will be available to buy via the company’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, starting December 20. Buyers will also get a gift card and a chance to win boAt and Netflix merchandise.

So, will you go for the new boAt ‘Streaming edition’ products? Let us know in the comments below.