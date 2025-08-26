A Long Forgotten DC Superhero Could Have a Cameo in Peacemaker Season 2, Hints James Gunn

When it comes to owning the screen with his directorial brilliance, James Gunn’s name rightfully sits at the very top, and now, it looks like we are in line to witness it once more in Peacemaker Season 2. The rumors of Blue Beetle’s appearance in the show have been circulating for a while, but we didn’t have anything to lend credibility to the rumors. However, now, it looks like we have something to talk about. In a recent interview, James Gunn has dropped a hint that Blue Beetle could become a part of the DCU after appearing in Peacemaker Season 2.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Recently, James Gunn had an interview with IMDb where the interviewer told James Gunn about how they are a massive Blue Beetle fan and said that they are very hopeful of seeing the character in the future episodes of Peacemaker Season 2.

To this, James Gunn responded cryptically, neither confirming nor denying, if Blue Beetle is going to join the new DCU with an appearance in Peacemaker. He stated-

Well, you know, I won’t say you’re not in luck.

Now, we all know that the final three episodes of the series are being kept heavily under wraps by the DCU and were not even shown at the screening events. Moreover, there has been chatter that the last half of Peacemaker Season 2 is going to feature some serious cameos.

Who knows, it could be by none other than the Blue Beetle. So, what do you guys think? Is Blue Beetle coming to the DCU? Let us know in the comments.