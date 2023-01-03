Blaupunkt SBW250 Soundbar Launched in India

After recently launching the budget SBA15 and the SBA15GM soundbars, Blaupunkt has now introduced the new SBW250 soundbar as part of its SBW range in India. The audio product comes with 200W sound output, an 8-inch woofer, and more. Check out the details below.

Blaupunkt SBW250: Specs and Features

The Blaupunkt SBW250 has a large 8-inch wired subwoofer for deep bass output and is placed in a solid casing to reduce vibration. The 200W soundbar is touted to ensure clear audio and enhanced noise control. It also enables 3D Surround Sound.

It comes with several connectivity options like HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, Line-In, and Bluetooth for easy pairing with a TV. There’s also a digital display to keep an eye on the necessary information and comes with three EQ modes. There are multiple modes (Song, Cinema, Dialog, 3D) to try out too.

The soundbar also includes dedicated Karaoke and Guitar ports for party needs. Additionally, the Blaupunkt SBW250 soundbar comes with a remote too with functions like play, pause, volume, bass, treble, and all the audio modes.

To recall, the recently launched Blaupunkt SBA15 and SBA15GM soundbars come with up to 2.5-inch dual speakers, up to 15W sound output, a 2,000mAh battery, the TurboVolt fast charging tech, and a compact design. The SBA15 is priced at Rs 1,099 and the Blaupunkt SBA15GM retails at Rs 1,399.

Price and Availability

The new Blaupunkt SBW250 soundbar comes with a price tag of Rs 8,499 but can be purchased at Rs 7,999. It is now available to buy via the company’s website and Amazon India.

The soundbar comes in black.

Buy Blaunpunkt SBW250 via Amazon (Rs 7,999)