Black Myth Saga Expands with Zhong Kui Revealed Live at Gamescom

Game Science has finally revealed its new Black Myth game at Gamescom 2025, and it is not a sequel to Wukong. The new Black Myth game will follow the story of Zhong Kui, another famous Chinese mythological figure. For all fans who are interested in Black Myth Zhong Kui, we have tried to put together all the information out there about the game. Here is a complete guide about Black Myth Zhong Kui’s release date and announced trailer.

Image Credit: Game Science

Black Myth Zhong Kui has no official release date yet. The developers have revealed that the game is only in its early stages, without a proper outline. So, expect the game to be at least three to four years away from release. Other than that, Game Science has confirmed that Black Myth Zhong Kui will be released on PC and all the other mainstream consoles on launch day.

For gameplay, we can expect a similar style to Black Myth Wukong, with likely different weapons and combat styles. Zhong Kui is a mythological figure who is known as the vanquisher of ghosts and evil beings. So, expect horror or ghost-style combat in the new game.

Now, the Game Science developers have also revealed that Zhong Kui is a completely separate story from Wukong. However, the journey of Wukong has not ended, which likely means that they are working on a direct sequel or DLC for the game.

So, that’s it. This is everything we currently know about Black Myth Zhong Kui. If you know anything about the mythology of Zhong Kui or have any questions, let us know in the comments below.