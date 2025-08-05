Battlefield 6 to Have SBMM and Server Browser, but Not in the Way You Think

The topic of skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in first-person shooters, such as Call of Duty, is a contentious one with players typically split right down the middle. So you can imagine just how heated the discourse became when Battlefield 6 was confirmed to feature SBMM alongside the absence of a dedicated server browser. Thankfully, Dice have offered some much-needed clarification on both topics that should alleviate the concerns of most players.

Outside of these debates, BF6 has been enjoying a stellar press run since its worldwide reveal, thanks to an impressive gameplay showcase and some transparent communication. It’s starting to feel as if EA have covered all bases and curbed any room for controversy. From highlighting exactly how player feedback has shaped the upcoming Open Beta to dismissing the EA app requirement for running the game on PC, the publisher is delivering on almost every community request.

Image Credit: Dice

But it can’t all be roses and rainbows, as the divisive SBMM system has crept into BF6, much to the dismay of players online. Vitriol for skill-based matchmaking stems from CoD lobbies, where the mechanic can often ramp up the general sweatiness of the multiplayer.

In response to these concerns, Dice have stated that a player’s skill level won’t be the only factor accounted for during matchmaking. In fact, the game will draw from other factors while pooling players together, and those criteria include:

Ping (Latency)

(Latency) Player Location

Server Population and Availability

And of course, Player Skill Level

As reassuring as that may sound, it’s impossible to know exactly how effective this system will be until players can experience it for themselves. It also doesn’t help that Battlefield 6 will not feature a traditional server browser, meaning there won’t be a way to manually select servers while jumping into one of its core game modes.

The server browser will instead be limited to Battlefield Portal, the game’s UGC platform. As confirmed by BF6 producer Alexia Christofi, players will be able to sift through community experiences on Portal and jump into a server of their choosing. These experiences will award full XP and also let players filter and search for specific things.

Needless to say, Portal is in no way a sound alternative for traditional matchmaking, meaning the absence of a server browser will indeed be felt. How this impacts the multiplayer and player sentiment will become clear over time. The same can also be said for their matchmaking factors, so here’s to hoping that the beta sticks the landing.

With all that said, what do you make of Battlefield 6’s SBMM system and Portal-based server browser? Be sure to let us know in the comments.