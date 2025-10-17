Latest Battlefield 6 Update Makes Huge Changes to Player Progression and Portal Servers

The first full week of Battlefield 6 is in the books, and things have been largely positive so far. But for all the praise afforded to EA’s mil-sim shooter, the community has consistently complained about character and weapon progression feeling far too sluggish. After gathering all the feedback, the devs have officially announced a suite of changes that should make XP collection feel less like a chore.

On top of this, the devs are also reeling in the unpopular Ticket changes made to Conquest. It was just a few days ago that a patch decreased the number of Tickets across every map in BF6’s signature game mode. The backlash to this has been so severe that EA has immediately decided to revert things back to their original state.

Battlefield 6 Devs Boost Progression, Clamp Down on XP Farms

Image Credit: Battlefield Studios

As revealed in an X post shared by the official ‘Battlefield Comms’ account, progression adjustments and changes to Ticket counts are coming to Battlefield 6. Here’s what those XP changes look like:

The XP gained from match completion and the daily bonus are being increased by 10% and 40% respectively.

The XP needed to unlock the first 20 attachment ranks is being reduced, so you’ll start earning useful attachments almost twice as fast.

Please Note: For weapons that are already being progressed, the UI might display something abnormal at first, but this should resolve itself once a match is played while using that weapon.

The assignments that required career ranks 20, 23, and 26 to begin will now require career ranks 10, 15, and 20, respectively.

Besides this, all Conquest matches will now start with 1000 Tickets and a 45-minute timer – just like they did at launch.

Another crucial detail mentioned in the post is tied to the many XP Farms currently infesting Battlefield Portal. With progression being so egregiously slow, many players hopped on custom servers with bots just to gather XP and unlock higher-level attachments. This resulted in Portal servers getting overcrowded, with the sheer number of XP Farms directly clashing with the entire purpose of the platform.

To fix the issue, EA is “developing adjustments that are intended to diminish the number of XP farms taking up server space while further emphasizing playing with friends on both custom and verified experiences.” Or to put it plainly, your bot servers are likely to get disabled.

Towards the end of the post, the devs also teased future fixes to address low enemy visibility, excessive weapon bloom, and incorrect vehicle spawns. Stay tuned with our Battlefield 6 coverage to find out more about these changes as soon as they’re implemented.

So, what do you make of the latest BF6 update? Be sure to let us know in the comments.