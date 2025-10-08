Battlefield 6 Global Release Times (Countdown)

The release of Battlefield 6 is around the corner, and as you’d imagine, excitement levels are off the charts. The latest entry in the long-running franchise promises to deliver realistic, visceral warfare sets across a variety of maps and with cooperative play at the forefront. If you cannot wait to jump into the game as soon as it’s live, check the Battlefield 6 global release times below, including a handy countdown to help you keep track of the remaining hours.

Battlefield 6 launches worldwide on Friday, October 10. To prepare for its arrival, you can preload BF6 across all platforms. In case you’re yet to secure a copy of the game, be sure to check out our guide on all Battlefield 6 editions before making your purchase. With all that said, here are the game’s global release times:

US (East) : October 10 at 11:00 AM ET

: October 10 at 11:00 AM ET US (Pacific) : October 10 at 8:00 AM PT

: October 10 at 8:00 AM PT Brazil : October 10 at 12:00 AM BRT

: October 10 at 12:00 AM BRT UK : October 10 at 4:00 PM BST

: October 10 at 4:00 PM BST Europe : October 10 at 5:00 PM CEST

: October 10 at 5:00 PM CEST India : October 10 at 8:30 PM IST

: October 10 at 8:30 PM IST China : October 10 at 11:00 PM CST

: October 10 at 11:00 PM CST New Zealand : October 11 at 4:00 AM NZDT

: October 11 at 4:00 AM NZDT Japan : October 11 at 12:00 AM JST

: October 11 at 12:00 AM JST Australia: October 11 at 2:00 AM AEDT

Battlefield 6 Countdown Timer

To help keep track of the Battlefield 6 release time, check out the handy countdown timer below:

Battlefield 6 Launch Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Battlefield 6 should now be live in your region. Enjoy EA’s home run and COD’s nightmare!

Battlefield 6 Launch Content Details

Image Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 is stuffed with content at launch, with more coming in future updates starting with Season 1 on October 29. Here’s everything you can look forward to:

A globe-trotting campaign that pits global superpowers against each other

Nine launch maps, including remasters of fan-favorites

Classic game modes such as Conquest and Breakthrough, as well as a new experience in Escalation

Four class archetypes that play designated roles on the battlefield

45 guns available at launch, spread across eight categories

The most detailed version of Battlefield’s destruction physics

You can enjoy a stacked multiplayer experience on day one that features nine maps, three of which offer full-scale warfare by allowing aerial vehicles. Every signature game mode returns, and Dice is also debuting a new experience named Escalation. Once you’re ready to take a break from the multiplayer action, a solo campaign awaits. It features nine missions in total and covers locations such as New York, California, Gibraltar, and more.

And that wraps up our guide on Battlefield 6’s release time. Are you hyped for its release? Be sure to let us know in the comments.