Battlefield 6 Leak Reveals Free-to-Play Mode to Rival Warzone

There’s been no end to Battlefield 6 leaks ever since the Labs playtests kicked off. Everything from its California-based Battle Royale to EA’s larger plans for the franchise has surfaced online. A cursory search on the Battlefield subreddit, and you can even find footage of all the weapons that will be available in the final release. Nevertheless, the latest leak to join this list has spilled the beans on a new ‘Gauntlet’ mode, said to arrive with the free-to-play BF6 Battle Royale.

Usual suspect ‘temporyal’ on X was the source behind the datamined details. The serial leaker shared a handy graphic laying out Gauntlet’s concept, format, and more. For starters, the game mode will see players fight as part of squads to complete a series of four missions. These missions will be randomized and spread across its map, which is reportedly named ‘Granite.’

The core objective is to gather the highest possible scores during these missions. At the end of each objective, the team with the lowest score is eliminated until it’s down to the final few teams. Achieving consistent scores doesn’t just keep you in the game, but it also rewards players with improved Field Specs during the match. It all leads up to the last mission, where the first squad to reach a points target is declared the winner.

As for the missions themselves, here’s what the leak states:

Vendetta : Take out marked enemies in hostile squads or survive as a high-value target to earn points.

: Take out marked enemies in hostile squads or survive as a high-value target to earn points. Heist : Capture intel caches from the hostile HQ. Intel carriers are always marked for enemies.

: Capture intel caches from the hostile HQ. Intel carriers are always marked for enemies. Wreckage : Pick up bombs to blow up M-COMs. Fuse starts right after bomb pickup.

: Pick up bombs to blow up M-COMs. Fuse starts right after bomb pickup. Extraction : Retrieve data drives and deliver them to drones. Check drones for traps to avoid an ambush.

: Retrieve data drives and deliver them to drones. Check drones for traps to avoid an ambush. Circuit : Claim and hold nodes (like in Chain Link). Controlled nodes automatically spot hostiles,

: Claim and hold nodes (like in Chain Link). Controlled nodes automatically spot hostiles, Deadlock : Secure and hold zones with your squad. Split up to capture more zones for extra points.

: Secure and hold zones with your squad. Split up to capture more zones for extra points. Contract : Track and eliminate enemy squads. A squad wipe results in elimination.

: Track and eliminate enemy squads. A squad wipe results in elimination. Decryption: Secure and decrypt any beacons you find. Sprinting pauses the decryption process.

Gauntlet appears to be an amalgamation of tried-and-tested multiplayer formats, concentrated into one game mode and fused with an element of randomization to create an experience that can really grab player attention. To spice things up even more, missions will occasionally carry modifiers. These include:

Sudden Elimination : Instantly eliminates you if your squad is wiped.

: Instantly eliminates you if your squad is wiped. Point Multiplier: Doubles points earned in the final minutes of the mission.

These aren’t all the missions and modifiers you can look forward to either, as ‘temporyal’ mentioned other names such as Hotwire and Swarm, which we’ll likely learn more about in the future.

No matter how engaging the central experience is, every Battle Royale needs an accompanying mode to break the repetition. Warzone has Plunder and Resurgence, Apex has Control and Gunrun, and Fortnite has just about everything thanks to UEFN. Gauntlet could be a similar companion to the Battlefield Battle Royale. But until these details are confirmed, we recommend taking them with a grain of salt.

With being said, what do you make of the latest Battlefield 6 leak? Be sure to let us know in the comments.