Battlefield 6 Devs Are Nerfing Movement and It’s Splitting the Community

After two weekends packed with mayhem, destruction, and a few exploits, Battlefield 6 devs took to their official X account to share a few learnings from the largely successful Open Beta. Titled ‘Open Beta Debrief,’ they addressed the biggest issues highlighted by the community, and also elaborated on some changes they’re planning for launch. While most of these tweaks seemed to be welcomed by fans, a significant nerf to movement has basically turned the game’s subreddit into a proverbial battlefield.

In comparison to Call of Duty, Battlefield’s movement has historically been more measured and tactical. Mechanics many would consider ‘arcade-y’, such as bunny hopping, jump-shotting, and sliding, clash awkwardly with the franchise’s gameplay format and generally feel more at home in a CoD title. This is primarily why hardcore fans were quick to call out Battlefield 6’s movement, particularly its slide speeds and slide-to-jump times.

Image Credit: Battlefield Studios

After processing all of this feedback, the devs have now confirmed that movement mechanics will be adjusted for the final release to “create a more balanced and traditional Battlefield experience.” They outlined the changes, stating, “Momentum, especially horizontal speed, carried from a slide into a jump has been reduced. There is now a greater penalty for consecutive jumps, which lowers jump height when jumps are spammed. Firing while jumping or sliding will result in increased inaccuracy.”

So, how has the reception to these movement changes been? Well, things are messy, to say the least.

Battlefield 6 Movement Changes Have Caused a Divide in the Community

Reactions from every corner of the community began pouring in as soon as the Battlefield Comms blog went live. And it really appears to be a case of two extremes. In one corner, we’ve got players who enjoyed the beta’s momentum and are now mincing no words in conveying their displeasure. And in the other, we’ve got franchise purists who view the changes as a major step towards eliminating the “try-hard Call of Duty” crowd.

The contrasting opinions appear to be isolated to specific platforms as well, with those in favor of the changes proclaiming victory over on Reddit, while the smaller, more disappointed section of fans is letting out their frustrations on X.

Depending on the platform you’re on, you’ll see opinions like “Battlefield ‘veterans’ complaining about ‘CoD kids’ moving too fast. Movement was solid in the beta. The reality is you suck at the game you’ve played for 20 years. I will farm you even if my feet are glued to the floor,” and “Nerf movement for Battlefield 6 into the ground and watch no one play your game after a couple of months. Removes any sort of skill gap in your game. People will just lose interest, especially when you’ve got a Battle Royale coming with the game.“

On the flip side, there’s no limit to the positivity bubbling over on the r/Battlefield subreddit, as indicated by a popular post that reads, “I am proud of Dice with the movement change.”

Personally, I can’t help but feel that franchise tribalism has seeped into a debate that should revolve solely around Battlefield 6. Players against the movement tweaks are being brushed off as Call of Duty sweats, while those in favor are being labelled as Battlefield “grandpas.” This toxicity will only ramp up once the game finally releases, so it’s good to see Dice lay down a marker and confirm which player base they want to cater to.

With all that said, what do you make of Battlefield 6’s movement changes? Be sure to let us know in the comments.