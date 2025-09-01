Home > News > Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Gameplay Leak Reveals Huge Map, POIs, and Destruction

Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Gameplay Leak Reveals Huge Map, POIs, and Destruction

A look at the California-based map of the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale
Image Credit: Battlefield Studios
The free-to-play Battlefield 6 Battle Royale has been an open secret ever since the Battlefield Labs program kicked off. The closed playtests saw hours of pre-released footage emerge online, including crucial details about the BR mode, long before EA even acknowledged its existence. And now, dataminers have finally reeled in the big fish and leaked gameplay from the mode, including a comprehensive look at its sun-baked setting.

While rumors surrounding the BR have been around for ages, the mode was officially confirmed by Battlefield’s Global Community Manager, Kevin Johnson, via an X post following its gameplay reveal event. In the post, Johnson confirmed that Battle Royale was headed to labs in the near future, and it looks like that time is here.

bf6 battle royale map
byu/Wise_Prompt3581 inBattlefield

Battle Royale gameplay was initially leaked on the Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili. The 10-minute clip quickly made its way to Reddit before doing the rounds on X and TikTok. As seen in the clip (which could potentially get taken down by EA), the player parachutes onto a sunny map filled with palm trees, all but confirming the leaked California setting. They proceed to whip out a sledgehammer and begin smashing walls, giving us an idea of how destructible the BR map will be.

The rest of its duration sees the player wander around the unpopulated map, visiting the Mansion sitting in the center, the golf course in the neighbouring area, and the militarized complex in what appears to be the north-eastern corner. We get a glimpse at the airfield, no planes in sight, sadly, and a control station connected to a hangar via zipline.

There isn’t much more to draw from the leak, especially since the map looks far from finished. This early look does add more credibility to the expansive BR leaks that have surfaced in the past few weeks.

With all that being said, are you a fan of the map’s general aesthetic? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

