Avatar: The Last Airbender Sequel Titled ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Gets First Look at SDCC 2025

Avatar celebrated its 20th anniversary at San Diego Comic Con 2025, revealing the first look of the much-anticipated sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender. The new animated project, titled Avatar: Seven Havens, features a young girl in the lead role.

Variety states that Avatar: Seven Havens revolves around two twins with Earthbending abilities. The young girl, who discovers her avatar identity, struggles to be loved by the world that treats her like a nobody. The series takes place in a world ravaged by a devastating cataclysm, and only the young girl can save it from destruction. She is the one who can manipulate air, water, wind, and fire. However, her abilities make her more of a destroyer than a saviour in the eyes of the world. So, to prevent getting captured by the enemies, be it human or the spirits, she must embark on a journey with her twin to find out more about her origins.

In the first key visual, the girl is seen taking the lead, and her twin is standing behind her. A half-lemur, half-cat-like pet also accompanies the girls. The series will see the involvement of the legendary creators Michael DiMartino & Bryan Konietzko. It will consist of 26 episodes divided into two seasons.

The panel also featured the voice actors from the original series, including Janet Varney, Zach Tyler Eisen, Mae Whitman, Michaela Jill Murphy, Dante Basco, and Dee Bradley Baker. They were also joined by the series creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, and the composer Jeremy Zuckerman.

The original series premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005 and ran until 2008. Since then, several animated projects, live-action series, comic books, and more have been released. The franchise has grown over the years, and now, with the ‘Seven Havens’, it is poised to garner an even larger fan base.