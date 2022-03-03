Asus VivoBook 13 Slate 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India to Redefine the TV Experience

A couple of days ago, Asus teased the launch of what was expected to be an OLED TV to redefine the TV experience in India. Turns out, this device is actually a new OLED 2-in-1 laptop, the VivoBook 13 Slate, which will allow for a high-quality TV viewing experience on the go and act as people’s “personal TV.” Here are all the details you need to about this laptop launched in India today.

Asus VivoBook 13 Slate: Specs and Features

The VivoBook 13 Slate is claimed to be the world’s first 13.3-inch OLED detachable laptop that runs Windows. It is a 2-in-1 laptop, which can be converted into a tablet for content viewing. It also has support for a detachable keyboard and the new Asus Pen 2.0 stylus that helps in taking notes, editing, and more.

The stylus charges via a USB Type-C port and can be fully juiced up in about 30 minutes, has four interchangeable pen tips, and supports Bluetooth.

The 13.3-inch OLED display comes with HDR support, a 16:9 aspect ratio, up to 550 nits of peak brightness, a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. All this is meant to enable a bright and clear viewing experience for binge-watching the best Netflix movies and best TV shows. The VivoBook 13 Slate’s display also supports Dolby Vision and is TÜV Rheinland-certified.

Another aspect that helps in improving the viewing experience is audio. The VivoBook 13 Slate comes with four built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also features a smart amplifier for enhancing the volume, suppressing distortion, and more.

The new Asus laptop is backed by a 50Wh battery with 65W fast charging, which is claimed to last up to 9 hours on a single charge, which looks satisfactory (at least, on paper).

As for the internals, the VivoBook 13 Slate is powered by the Intel PQC N6000 processor with Intel UHD Graphics and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage. It has dual cameras, a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP front camera, onboard as well. Connectivity-wise, there’s support for Wi-Fi 6, 2x USB Type-C ports, a 3.5m headphone jack, a memory card reader, and Bluetooth version 5.2. It runs Windows 11 Home out of the box, and you can learn how to set up Windows 11 using a local account right here.

Additional features include a fingerprint scanner, AI noise cancelation, a large touchpad, Office 2021, McAfee, and more.

Price and Availability

The VivoBook 13 Slate comes in three configurations and has been priced starting at Rs 45,990 in India. You can find the price details for all the variants right here:

4GB RAM+128GB eMMC : Rs 45,990

: Rs 45,990 4GB RAM+128GB eMMC (fingerprint scanner+stylus) : Rs 57,990

: Rs 57,990 8GB RAM+256GB SSD (fingerprint scanner+stylus): Rs 62,990

The Asus VivoBook 13 Slate is now available to buy via ASUS e-shop, Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline stores. It comes in a single Black color option.