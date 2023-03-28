Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and Scar 18 Laptops Introduced in India

Asus has introduced the new ROG Strix Scar 16 and the Strix Scar 18 laptops in India. The laptops pack the latest Intel 13th Gen processor and feature the Rear Glow design with RGB LEDs, among other things. Meanwhile, the company has also upgraded the ROG Strix Scar 17, the Zephyrus M16, and the Zephyrus Duo 16. Check out the details right here.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16: Specs and Features

The ROG Strix Sxar 16 has a 16-inch display in two varieties. The first variant has a QHD+ Nebula HDR display with a 240Hz refresh rate, while the other variant supports a 165Hz refresh rate. Both of them come with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 16:10 aspect ratio, G-sync support, Dolby Vision, and MUX Switch and Nvidia Advanced Optimus.

The laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. There’s support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradable to 64GB) and 1TB SSD (up to 4TB and Raid0 configuration). The I/O port assortment includes a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, 2 USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a DC power input port, an RJ-45 jack, and an audio combo jack.

The Strix Scar 16 has a 4-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and Smart Amp Technology. There’s also support for the AI noise-canceling tech. The laptop is backed by a 90Wh battery with a 330W adaptor. It has a 720p web camera and runs Windows 11.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18: Specs and Features

The ROG Strix Scar 18 is very much similar to the Strix Scar 16. It is powered by the same 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX chip, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It also supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The laptop has a 90Wh battery with a 330W adaptor, Dolby Atmos support, a 720p web camera, and the same port collection as the ROG Strix Scar 16. The difference is in the display. It features a bigger 18-inch QHD+ display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision HDR, G-Sync, Pantone certification, and more. It comes with two refresh rate options: 240Hz and 165Hz. It also supports MUX Switch and an RGB keyboard.

Asus has also updated the ROG Strix Scar 17, which features a QHD 240Hz display, the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX chip, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, and more. The new Zephyrus M16 comes with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, a QHD 240Hz display, an upgraded MUX Switch, a Full HD web camera, and more. As for the Zephyrus Duo 16, it gets a dual-screen form factor, an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, a 90Wh battery, and more.

Price and Availability

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and the ROG Strix Scar 18 start at Rs 2,79,990 and will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Asus e-shop, and leading retail stores.

Additionally, the ROG Strix Scar 17, the Zephyrus M16, and the Zephyrus Duo 16 have a starting price of Rs 2,69,990, Rs 2,99,990, and Rs 4,29,990, respectively.