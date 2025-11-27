Arc Raiders Patch Notes for Update 1.4.0: Game Breaking Bugs Are Finally Fixed

Another week, another Arc Raiders patch, but this update finally fixes one massive issue in the game. November 27 update patch notes are not a huge content update, if you are looking for that. While content is important, mending the problems in the game makes it a much better experience. So, if you are curious about the update, you are at the right place. Here are the Arc Raiders update 1.4.0 patch notes.

The Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.4.0 are now live. On consoles, the update size is smaller than on PC. The update brings only bug fixes, which means no new Arc Raiders weapons or ARC enemies. So, what comes with the update? Let’s find out below.

Massive Game-Breaking Bugs Fixed

Before we jump into other bug fixes, let us talk about the elephant in the room. For a long time, raiders have been exploiting multiple Arc Raiders bugs that let them access locked rooms in multiple maps. Here are the exploits that have been fixed to prevent that permanently.

Exploit mitigation mechanisms have been added for all locked rooms across all maps.

The exterior access to Spaceport’s Control Tower locked room has been blocked off.

Fixed players being able to push each other by jumping on each other’s backs.

If you notice, the first bug fix in the latest Arc Raiders update is the exploit mitigation mechanism for all locked rooms. This makes it harder for exploiters to access locked rooms in Arc Raiders. Not only that, but it also means that when players use different methods to do so, the game will easily detect them.

That’s not all. The developers already rolled out the mitigation tools, and they also cleared out some heavy bugs. The Spaceport Control Tower’s locked room can no longer be bypassed, and the old trick of shoving players forward by hopping on their backs is gone. We covered that strange little exploit earlier when players were using this glitch to slip into locked Arc Raiders rooms. With these changes, all Arc Raiders loot will be more competitive to grab.

Other Arc Raiders Bug Fixes

Apart from the massive glitch and bugs removed from the game, Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.4.0 introduce more fixes. Here is the list of changes:

Fixed the gun exploit that allowed you to shoot quicker than intended by swapping to a quick use item and back.

Fixed the issue that sometimes caused low resolution textures in the Main Menu.

Fixed lighting artifacts that would sometimes occur upon entering maps.

Raider Voice now correctly respects the selected voice option after restarting the game.

Most of these changes fall under bug fixes, but removing the gun exploit is a major win. Players were firing faster than intended by swapping to a quick-use item and back, which threw every gun fight off balance. With that loophole sealed, showdowns in Arc Raiders should feel far more even.

On top of that, the lingering low resolution and visual quirks are finally sorted out. The bug that forced your chosen voice setting back to default after every restart has been cleared as well.

That ends the full Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.4.0. This fixes the major glitches and bugs before the major update for the Arc Raiders roadmap. Which part of the update are you excited to try out? Let us know in the comments below.