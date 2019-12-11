Apple’s powerful and modular new Mac Pro has officially gone on sale today. The new 6K Pro Display XDR is also available to order and it’s base variant cost a steep $4,999 in the U.S. There’s also a $1,000 “nano-texture” upgrade available for the Pro Display XDR and well, the additional cost isn’t what has us stumped. It’s the fact that Apple will provide a special polishing (read cleaning) cloth with this exorbitant Pro display.

Yeah, most of us would think about cleaning grime and dust off our displays using some water and a microfiber cloth. However, in its support document, Apple mentions that the Pro Display XDR with a nano-texture glass panel should “ONLY” be cleaned with the special cloth you receive with the display.

Under the “Clean the nano-texture glass” section of the support document, Apple writes “Use only the dry polishing cloth (special focus on dry) that comes with your display to wipe dust or smudges off the screen. Don’t add water or use other liquids to clean the nano-texture glass.” Apple further warns the users to “never use” any other cloths and contact them to order a replacement polishing cloth if you lose the one included in the display box. You can read the steps to clean the cloth right here.

The use of a dedicated cloth for cleaning the display surely comes as a surprise, but the Cupertino giant hasn’t clarified why we can’t use other pieces of cloth. It will most likely have to do with the material used in the nano-texture glass. Apple, on the product page, says that the nano-texture is “actually etched into the glass at the nanometer level” so you are still going to have the best image quality and contrast but with reduced glare.