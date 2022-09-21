Apple Watch Series 7 Available For Rs 27,499 in Flipkart BBD Sale

The Big Billion Days sale has started, and Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the Apple Watch Series 7. The 41mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS functionality is currently retailing for Rs 29,999. And with a 10% instant discount, along with an extra Rs 750 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards, the final price comes down to Rs 27,499. For your information, the 45mm variant is currently selling for Rs 36,999.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was launched at Rs 41,990 last year, so it’s indeed quite a considerable discount. As for the specs, you have an always-on-Retina display, IP6X dust resistance, ECG functionality, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and much more. You can also measure your blood oxygen level with the Apple Watch Series 7 so in terms of health tracking, it’s an unmatchable watch.

Not to mention, the Watch 7’s display is 20% larger and 70% brighter than Apple Watch 6. Even if we compare the Apple Watch Series 7 with the latest Series 8 watch, the difference is not much. Apart from the skin temperature sensor and the crash detection on Apple Watch Series 8, you have almost everything on the Apple Watch Series 7.

In terms of battery life too, both watches are rated to last 18 hours, which is amazing. And you also get sleep-tracking and fitness-tracking on both watches. I would say, go ahead and grab the deal before the stock runs out. The Apple Watch Series 7 at Rs. 27,499 is a no-brainer.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 on Flipkart (Rs 27,499)