Apple Lowers Trade-in Value of Android Phones; Offering Less Discount on Your Next iPhone

If you are planning to upgrade to an iPhone or any Apple product in exchange for an Android smartphone, chances are that you might be disappointed. That is because Apple has lowered the trade-in value of some Android smartphones, meaning you will get really less money even for your flagship Android phone. And we’re not talking about budget phones but the premium ones, including the Galaxy S21 and the Pixel 5.

Trading Android Phones for iPhone Might not be a Good Deal

It is reported that Apple has changed the trade-in value of a number of Android phones listed on its website. The list mainly comprises the Samsung Galaxy S and Note series and the Pixel phones. We also have access to the old trade-in values and the difference is drastic. It seems like Apple doesn’t care if you own just a year-old phone and still considers it almost worthless.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G now has a trade-in value of $260 (the earlier value was $325), while the Galaxy S21+ 5G has a value of $325, as opposed to the previous value of $435. The Pixel 3a, the Galaxy S8, and the S8+ trade-in value, however, remained unchanged and stand at $50, $50, and $60, respectively.

One thing worth noting is that Apple displays the maximum value one can get after exchanging the phones. However, depending upon the phone’s condition, this value is subject to change.

The changed trade-in values are now live on the Apple US website. Here’s a look at the new and old trade-in prices of Android phones:

Samsung Galaxy S20+ – $205 (old price: $275)

Samsung Galaxy S20 – $150 (old price: $205)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ – $170 (old price: $185)

Samsung Galaxy S10 – $150 (old price: $160)

Samsung Galaxy S10e – $120 (old price: $130)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ – $80 (old price: $95)

Samsung Galaxy S9 – $65 (old price: $75)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – $405 (old price: $545)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – $285 (old price: $385)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – $175 (old price: $235)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – $120 (old price: $130)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – $45 (old price: $65)

Google Pixel 5 – $235 (old price: $315)

Google Pixel 4 XL – $135 (old price: $180)

Google Pixel 4 – $110 (old price: $150)

Google Pixel 4a – $120 (old price: $160)

Google Pixel 3 XL – $50 (old price: $70)

Google Pixel 3 – $45 (old price: $55)

Google Pixel 3a XL – $50 (old price: $55)

But Apple isn’t biased towards its products and has also changed the trade-in value of the baseline iPad (now at $200 from $205), the iPad Air (now at $335 from $345), the MacBook Pro (now at $1,415 from $1,630), the MacBook Air (now at $530 from $550), the discontinued MacBook (now at $325 from $340), the iMac (now at $1,260 from $1,320), and the Mac mini (now at $740 from $800).

While the decision seems fair considering these phones are old compared to the new ones that will launch in 2022, the depreciation seems high for a phone that isn’t really obsolete. What are your thoughts on the new trade-in value of Android phones against the iPhone? Are you willing to trade in now? Let us know in the comments below!