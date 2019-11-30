Have you ever wanted a way to keep track of how you’re spending time on your PC? ActivityWatch might just be the tool you’re looking for.

ActivityWatch is a time-tracking software that helps you keep an eye on all your activities on your machine. The developer claims it to be an attempt to replace existing apps like RescueTime, ManicTime, and WakaTime.

The app shows you a detailed summary of the time you spend on various applications on your PC. It has various categories like “Top Applications”, “Top Window Titles”, and even “Top Browser domains” so that you can get a better idea.

“Top Browser domains” lets you know the website on which you spend the most time on while “Top Window Titles” shows the tab name you use extensively. You also get an option to filter out the time you were away from the keyboard to get the exact time statistics by checking the “Filter away AFK time” checkbox.

In case you’re wondering, ActivityWatch is open-source and you can view the source code of the app here. Thanks to its cross-platform nature, ActivityWatch is available on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

You can simply run the executable file on Windows to install ActivityWatch on your Windows machine. For other platforms, unzip the archive and run “./aw-qt” in the installation directory. Refer to the official installation guide here in case you run into issues during the installation process. You can also follow this guide to install ActivityWatch from the source.

Check out ActivityWatch from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Download ActivityWatch(Windows, Linux, macOS)