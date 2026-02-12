Anthropic Announces New Claude AI Freebies to Fight ChatGPT Ads

On the heels of OpenAI introducing ads in ChatGPT, Anthropic has announced to beef up Claude AI’s free tier with new features. Anthropic will now allow free users to create files, connect to external services, and use skills along with Claude’s other services.

What’s New in Claude’s Free Tier?

Anthropic is expanding the capabilities of Claude’s free tier by including some new features. Starting with the ability to create and edit files, which was introduced back in September of last year. It allows you to use the AI chatbot to manage files like Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, Word docs and PDFs.

Users will also be able to use Connectors, which let users connect Claude AI with third-party services. This is another paid feature that has been made available for free. It is similar to ChatGPT apps, which allow the AI to connect with other apps like Spotify. Claude’s list of supported services includes Canva, Slack, Notion, Zapier, and PayPal, to name a few.

Lastly, there are Skills which let you instruct the AI to complete certain tasks that can be repeated. Besides these 3, Claude can also engage in longer conversations now, provide more interactive responses, and deliver better voice and image searches. And all this is available for free.

Of course, it goes without saying that all these new additions come as a direct response to ChatGPT’s introduction of ads in its app. If it isn’t clear, Anthropic’s announcement of these free goodies ended with the tagline, “No ads in sight.” Anthropic played it well by timing this release with OpenAI’s mess, establishing it as a better ChatGPT alternative. But what do you think? Are these new features enough to make you switch from ChatGPT to Claude? Let us know in the comments.