Home > News > Anthropic Announces New Claude AI Freebies to Fight ChatGPT Ads

Anthropic Announces New Claude AI Freebies to Fight ChatGPT Ads

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
anthropic launches claude opus 4 and claude sonnet 4 ai models
Image Credit: Anthropic
In Short
  • Anthropic has announced an expanded feature set for Claude AI's free tier.
  • These new additions include: the ability to create and edit files, Connectors, and skills.
  • The AI will also be able to hold longer conversations, provide interactive responses and perform better image search.

On the heels of OpenAI introducing ads in ChatGPT, Anthropic has announced to beef up Claude AI’s free tier with new features. Anthropic will now allow free users to create files, connect to external services, and use skills along with Claude’s other services.

What’s New in Claude’s Free Tier?

Anthropic is expanding the capabilities of Claude’s free tier by including some new features. Starting with the ability to create and edit files, which was introduced back in September of last year. It allows you to use the AI chatbot to manage files like Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, Word docs and PDFs.

Users will also be able to use Connectors, which let users connect Claude AI with third-party services. This is another paid feature that has been made available for free. It is similar to ChatGPT apps, which allow the AI to connect with other apps like Spotify. Claude’s list of supported services includes Canva, Slack, Notion, Zapier, and PayPal, to name a few.

claude ai chatbot interface

Lastly, there are Skills which let you instruct the AI to complete certain tasks that can be repeated. Besides these 3, Claude can also engage in longer conversations now, provide more interactive responses, and deliver better voice and image searches. And all this is available for free.

Of course, it goes without saying that all these new additions come as a direct response to ChatGPT’s introduction of ads in its app. If it isn’t clear, Anthropic’s announcement of these free goodies ended with the tagline, “No ads in sight.” Anthropic played it well by timing this release with OpenAI’s mess, establishing it as a better ChatGPT alternative. But what do you think? Are these new features enough to make you switch from ChatGPT to Claude? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
What Is Clawdbot (OpenClaw) and Why Is It Going Viral?
Anshuman Jain Jan 28, 2026
I Used the Best AI Models for a Month, and Here are the Top 10
Arjun Sha Jan 3, 2026
Artificial Intelligence Hallucinations: Why Do They Occur Explained
Arjun Sha Dec 11, 2025
What is DeepSeek AI? China’s Top AI Chatbot Explained
Arjun Sha Nov 26, 2025
#Tags
#AI
Anshuman Jain

With over 4 year of experience under the belt, I cover all facets of consumer tech, from smartphones to other consumer electronics, our favorite social media apps, as well as the growing realm of AI and LLMs. As an Apps and AI writer app Beebom, I provide my expertise in all these areas, weaving stories that help you get familiar with the tech around you. But you will find me playing NYT daily puzzles in my free time.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...