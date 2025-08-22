AI Mode in Google Search Goes Global and Brings Agentic Features

Google is expanding AI Mode in Search to more than 180 countries, beyond the US, India, and the UK. Previously, the AI Mode was only available in a select few countries, but now, nearly all regions can access the new search experience. Note that your device language must be set to English in order to access the AI Mode in Google Search.

Apart from that, Google is making AI Mode more agentic by integrating Project Mariner into the search flow. Project Mariner is Google’s AI agent that can perform tasks on your behalf. So when in AI Mode, you ask Google to book a dinner table, it can browse the web in the background, pull real-time availability that matches your preferences, and offer reservation slots so you can complete the last step.

You just have to specify your needs, and the AI Mode in Google Search will start working on your tasks in the background. Google says the new AI Mode leverages Search, Knowledge Graph, and Google Maps data. In addition, it’s working with partners like OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Booksy, etc., to provide a seamless experience.

Having said that, this agentic capability is only rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US. You will have to manually enable this feature via Google Search Labs (visit).

Moreover, AI Mode in Google Search will factor in your personal preferences and interests before showing results. It can refer to your previous conversations, your interaction on Search and Maps, to deliver tailored results. Finally, you can now share your AI Mode searches with your family and friends via a link. This will allow others to ask follow-up questions, but this is only available in the US.