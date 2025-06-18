Aaron Pierre Is Reportedly Being Considered To Be The Next James Bond

The James Bond film franchise has given us several incredible portrayals of the character over the last few decades. The last actor to play 007 on screen was Daniel Craig, who did an incredible job in the role and delivered five exceptional movies. But now, it’s time for someone else to pick up the mantle. While it’s not confirmed which actor will get to play the next James Bond, a recent report suggests that Aaron Pierre is being considered for the role.

Aaron Pierre Could Be The Next James Bond

While the world awaits an official confirmation on the actor who will play the next James Bond, a recent report from Daniel Richtman suggests that Aaron Pierre is one of the actors who is being considered for the role.

For the unacquainted, Daniel Richtman is an industry insider and reputed writer who is known for breaking out the latest stories around various franchises, including Marvel and DC. And recently, Daniel, who goes by the @DanielRPK username on X, held a “BOND scoop” for his Patreon members, where he confirmed that Aaron Pierre is in talks to pick up the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig.

Aaron Pierre is a fresh face in the industry, as the English actor has so far appeared in only a handful of projects. Aaron appeared in the Krypton sci-fi series and has worked on Netflix’s The Rebel Ridge. And just recently, Aaron was praised for his performance as Mufasa in 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King.

Of course, Aaron doesn’t flex a massive portfolio, but he has done a commendable job in every project he has picked. He has the looks and skills to bring yet another great version of James Bond, so it’s understandable why the creators are considering the actor for the role.

Regardless, nothing has been officially confirmed about Aaron Pierre being cast as James Bond. Even if the actor is in the talks, there’s a chance that he might land the role, and some other actor in the pipeline gets to pick up the 007 flame. So, it’s best not to get your hopes up until we get any official confirmation.