A Quiet Place 3 Gets Delayed; New Release Date Confirmed

With its innovative premise, The Quiet Place franchise has garnered a huge fan base since its 2018 debut. It has given us three films so far that have grossed over $900 million, so it’s understandable why fans always crave more. A Quiet Place: III was initially announced in 2022 with the creators targeting a 2025 release window. However, the film’s release date was pushed to July 9, 2027, and now, again, as reported by Deadline, the anticipated title has been pushed back to a new date – July 30, 2027.

Image Credits: Paramount Pictures (Via X/@AQuietPlace)

A Quiet Place: III is being jointly produced by Kransinski and Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night Productions and Platinum Dunes, with Paramount Pictures backing up the entire ordeal. John Krasinski serves as director, producer, and writer.

The creators haven’t yet revealed the confirmed cast or the story for the time being. A Quiet Place 3 will be the last film of the post-apocalyptic horror franchise, so we know that it is certainly going to be a banger.

The previous date of A Quiet Place: 3 would have made it difficult for the film to smash the box office because the highly anticipated Man of Tomorrow had been locked in for that day. So, it seems the delay in the horror film’s release will work in its favour. So, A Quiet Place 3 is now set to release on July 30, 2027.

2027 is expected to be a major year for movie buffs, with some notable releases. With movies like Ice Age: Boiling Point, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, How To Train Your Dragon 2 (Live Action), Man Of Tomorrow, and more, the year is poised to become one of the memorable years for cinephiles. Now that A Quiet Place 3 has had the chance to sit on the 2027 blockbuster season list, fans expect nothing more than to see the film deliver the intense and emotional payoff as expected.