Zootopia 2’s Thrilling First Trailer Teases Nick and Judy’s Return

Disney earned a massive appreciation when it released Zootopia, the 55th animated feature of the company in 2016. The film earned $1 billion globally and won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. So, fans were waiting to see the official trailer of the sequel ever since it was confirmed that it will hit theatres on November 26, 2025. On May 20, 2025, Disney finally released the first official trailer for Zootopia 2, which hints at a more visually appealing setting.

While Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return as Judy and Nick, respectively, the Zootopia 2 trailer introduces us to the mysterious snake, Gary. Gary is the new addition to the franchise and will be voiced by Ke Huy Quan. Quan is an award-winning American actor who voiced Han in Kung Fu Panda 4 and has appeared in some renowned projects, including Breathing Fire and Encino Man.

The trailer reveals that Nick and July will have to go undercover to solve the case of Marsh Market involving Gary the snake. Besides that, we get a glimpse of the new setting that the sequel will unveil. The first video clip doesn’t have much to offer at the moment, but that doesn’t mean we have nothing on our plate.

As assured by Jared Bush, the Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation, the film will be an incredible ride for all the fans out there.

”We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before.”- Jared Bush

The incredible animation surely contributed to the massive success of Zootopia, but that wasn’t the sole factor. The story of the animated film also played a crucial role in the movie’s success. So, fans hope that the sequel will not only give us better animation but also improve on the story. Now, let’s wait for the sequel to release and hope that it lives up to everyone’s expectations.

Zootopia 2 will release in theatres on November 26, 2025.